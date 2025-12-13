Timothée Chalamet confirmed “Dune: Part 3” will see a nearly two-decade time jump, which is why his character is sporting a new look.

The actor addressed his shorter ‘do during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” Friday, where the “Dune” star was grilled about his low cut — a drastic change from his medium-length, layered style he usually rocks.

Chalamet, who stars as Paul Atreides in the “Dune” franchise, explained that his hair has been cut short since June, as he had to undergo a big chop for Denis Villeneuve’s third installment of the dystopian sci-fi adventure.

“It was for a film, for ‘Dune: Part Three,’ and there’s supposed to be a nice character shift. And I’m playing 15, 20 years older, so we did a 3 millimeter hair cut, I think it’s called,” Chalamet explained, adding that at one point he asked Villeneuve not to trim his hair any lower.

“Then the director wanted more, 1.5. Then we did 1, and I begged him,” Chalamet admitted. “I said, ‘Please, please, like … Your hair, weirdly, we’re all attached, it’s kind of like our personality.”

“Dune: Part 3” will star Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Robert Pattinson, Ida Brooke, Jason Momoa, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rebecca Ferguson and more. Villeneuve co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts, and it is based on Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel “Dune Messiah.”

The third film in Villeneuve’s adaptation is slated to release on Dec. 18, 2026 and is set to be the final film in this saga.

Watch Chalamet’s remarks on his hair above.

New episodes of “The Graham Norton Show” air Fridays on BBC One.