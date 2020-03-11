Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Say They Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus, Hanks announced on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote on his Instagram page Wednesday. “We felt a bit tired, like we had some colds, some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went, slight fevers too.”

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and found to be positive,” Hanks said.

The couple, who have been married since 1988, are in Australia for filming on the as-yet untitled film about Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, currently slated for a 2021 release date. In the film, Hanks plays “Colonel” Tom Parker, Presley’s longtime manager. Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell also star.

Also Read: NBA Suspends Current Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

“What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” Hanks concluded.

Hanks’s disclosure came just minutes after a White House address in which Donald Trump announced several strict measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, most notably a near-total ban on all travel from Europe. Read more about that here.

See Hanks’ full message below: