Toronto Film Festival Adds Documentaries About Gaza, Disability Rights and Inept Mercenaries

Nonfiction films about conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and Venezuela, as well as documentaries about politician Adam Kinzinger, Irish writer Edna O’Brien and disability rights activist Patrice Jetter will screen at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, event organizers announced on Wednesday.

TIFF’s Docs program will consist of 21 films, two-thirds of them world premieres and 16 of them available for distribution. “The lineup is like holding up a mirror to what’s going on in the world today, which includes a lot of different things,” TIFF documentary programmer Thom Powers told TheWrap.

The opening night film will be Eddie Huang’s “Vice Is Broke,” in which the former Vice host details the rise and fall of that media organization.

Other films include “From Ground Zero,” an anthology consisting of 22 short films made over the past year by directors who live in Gaza; Anastasiia Bortuali’s “Temporary Shelter,” about Ukrainian refugees; Hind Meddeb’s “Sudan, Remember Us,” about a lesser-known conflict in Africa; Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal and Rachel Szor’s “No Other Land,” another film about the war in the Middle East.

The section will also screen “The Last Republican,” Steve Pink’s film about former U.S. representative Kinzinger, who told his story about speaking out against Donald Trump to Pink because he was a fan of the director’s “Hot Tub Time Machine”; “Blue Road – The Edna O’Brien Story,” Sinéad O’Shea’s biographical documentary about the Irish writer who died at the age of 93 on July 27, learning on her deathbed that the film for which she’d done interviews had gotten into TIFF; Marah Strauch and Bryce Leavitt’s “Space Cowboy,” about aerial cinematographer Joe Jennings; and Ted Passon’s “Patrice: The Movie,” in which a commitment ceremony between two disabled people threatens their government benefits.

“Men of War,” from Jen Gatien and “Cocaine Cowboys” director Billy Corben, is about a band of American mercenaries who tried to overthrow the government of Venezuela in 2020 and botched the job so badly that Powers calls the film “‘Rambo’ meets ‘Fyre Fest.’” Its leader, Jordan Goudreau, was arrested in Florida last week and charged with conspiracy and arms smuggling.

Also in the lineup: Raoul Peck’s “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found,” about a South African photographer who documented apartheid in that country, which won raves when it premiered in Cannes this year.

The 21 films announced on Wednesday join a number of documentaries that have already been announced as galas or special presentations, including the high-profile music films “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,” “Elton John: Never Too Late” and “Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe.”

The announcement was part of the second week of “TIFF Takeover” programming announcements. The festival’s Centrepiece program was unveiled on Tuesday, with additional announcements coming this week for the Wavelengths, Classics, Short Cuts and Primetime sections.

The Toronto International Film Festival will take place from Sept. 5-15.

The TIFF Docs lineup:

“A Sisters’ Tale,” Leila Amini | Switzerland/France/Iran

International Premiere

Sales Title

“Blue Road – The Edna O’Brien Story,” Sinéad O’Shea | Ireland/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Ernest Cole: Lost and Found,” Raoul Peck | France

North American Premiere

“From Ground Zero,” Wissam Moussa, Nidal Damo, Ahmed Hassouna, Alaa Ayoub, Karim Satoum, Bashar Al Babisi, Khamis Masharawi, Nida’A Abu Hasna, Tamer Nijim, Ahmed Al Danaf, Rima Mahmoud, Muhammad Al Sharif, Basil El Maqousi, Mustafa Al Nabih, Rabab Khamis, Mustafa Kulab, Alaa Damo, Hana Eleiwa, Mahdi Kreirah, Aws Al Banna, Islam Al Zeriei, Etimad Washah |

Palestine/France/Qatar/Jordan

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Living Together,” Halima Elkhatabi | Canada

World Premiere

“Men of War,” Jen Gatien, Billy Corben | USA/Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Mistress Dispeller,” Elizabeth Lo | China/USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“No Other Land,” Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor | Palestine/Norway

Canadian Premiere

Sales Title

“Patrice: The Movie,” Ted Passon | USA

World Premiere

“Russians at War,” Anastasia Trofimova | Canada/France

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“So Surreal: Behind the Masks,” Neil Diamond, Joanne Robertson | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Space Cowboy,” Marah Strauch, Bryce Leavitt | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Sudan, remember us,” Hind Meddeb | France/Tunisia/Qatar

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Tata,” Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc | Romania/Germany/Netherlands

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Temporary Shelter,” Anastasiia Bortuali | Iceland

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Freedom of Fierro,” Santiago Esteinou | Mexico/Canada/Greece

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Last of the Sea Women,” Sue Kim | USA

World Premiere

“The Last Republican,” Steve Pink | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Vice Is Broke,” Eddie Huang | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Wishing on a Star,” Peter Kerekes | Italy/Slovakia/Czech Republic/Austria/Croatia

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Your Tomorrow,” Ali Weinstein | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title