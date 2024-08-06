Toronto Film Festival Adds 43 International Movies From 41 Countries

A drama about an Iranian human rights activist and a documentary about the hacking of queer indie pop duo Tegan and Sara are among the films that have been added to the lineup of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which unveiled its Centrepiece section on Tuesday to kick off a second week of programming announcements.

The 43 films come from filmmakers representing 41 countries, with 18 of the titles receiving their world premieres at TIFF. Those premieres include “Seven Days,” a film about an imprisoned Iranian activist directed by Ali Samadi Ahadi and written by Mohammad Rasoulof, a filmmaker who was himself sentenced to flogging and prison by Iranian authorities; “Jane Austen Wrecked My Life,” a romantic comedy from French writer-director Laura Piani; “The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos,” a debut from the Nigerian filmmaking group known as the Agbajowo Collective; and Erin Lee Carr’s “Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara,” a documentary about the Canadian duo whose online community was victimized by identify thieves in 2011.

A number of films in the Centrepiece program premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Those include Rasoulouf’s “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” which won a special award in the main competition; Boris Lojkine’s “Souleymane’s Story,” which was given the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and Performance Prize; and Matthew Rankin’s “Universal Language,” which took the Directors’ Fortnight Audience Award.

Other Cannes titles in the Centrepiece lineup include Gints Zilbalodis’ “Flow,” Sandhya Suri’s “Santosh,” Rúnar Rúnarsson’s “When the Light Breaks,” Lou Ye’s “An Unfinished Film” and Mahdi Fleifel’s “To a Land Unknown.”

The lineup will also include Steven Soderbergh’s “Presence,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

More than 30 of the films are sales titles that will go to Toronto looking for distribution.

The Centrepiece program was introduced last year as a rebranding of the festival’s Contemporary World Cinema section. Centrepiece selections in 2023 included the Oscar nominees “Perfect Days,” “The Teacher’s Lounge” and “Robot Dreams,” as well as “About Dry Grasses,” “Fallen Leaves,” “The Monk and the Gun” and “The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed.”

TIFF previously announced the selections in its Galas, Special Presentations, Discovery, Platform and Midnight Madness sections. The Centrepiece announcement begins a week in which the festival’s TIFF Docs, Wavelength, Classics, Short Cuts and Primetime programs will also be announced.

The festival schedule is due to be announced on Aug. 13. The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival will take place from Sept. 5-15.

The full Centrepiece lineup:

“A Missing Part,” Guillaume Senez | Belgium/France

World Premiere

Sales Title

“An Unfinished Film,” Lou Ye | Singapore/Germany

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Anywhere Anytime,” Milad Tangshir | Italy

International Premiere

Sales Title

“April,” Dea Kulumbegashvili | Italy/France/Georgia

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Beloved Tropic,” Ana Endara | Panama/Colombia

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Bound in Heaven,” Huo Xin | China

World Premiere

Sales Title

“By the Stream,” Hong Sang-soo | South Korea

North American Premiere

“Cloud,” Kiyoshi Kurosawa | Japan

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Crocodile Tears,” Tumpal Tampubolon | Indonesia/France/Singapore/Germany

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Don’t Cry, Butterfly,” Dương Diệu Linh | Vietnam/Singapore/Philippines/Indonesia

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Edge of Night,” Türker Süer | Germany

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara,” Erin Lee Carr | USA

World Premiere

“Flow,” Gints Zilbalodis | Latvia/France/Belgium

Canadian Premiere

“Front Row,” Merzak Allouache | Algeria/Saudi Arabia/France

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Happyend,” Neo Sora | Japan/USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Happy Holidays,” Scandar Copti | Palestine/Germany/France/Italy/Qatar

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Jane Austen Wrecked My Life,” Laura Piani | France

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Julie Keeps Quiet,” Leonardo van Dijl | Belgium/Sweden

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Ka Whawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End,” Michael Jonathan | New Zealand

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Kill the Jockey,” Luis Ortega | Argentina/Mexico/Spain/Denmark/USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Little Jaffna,” Lawrence Valin | France

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Los Tortuga,” Belén Funes | Spain/Chile

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Matt and Mara,” Kazik Radwanski | Canada

North American Premiere

“Measures for a Funeral,” Sofia Bohdanowicz | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“My Sunshine,” Hiroshi Okuyama | Japan/France

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Pimpinero: Blood and Oil,” Andrés Baiz | Colombia

World Premiere

“Presence,” Steven Soderbergh | USA

International Premiere

“Santosh,” Sandhya Suri | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Sales Title

“Seven Days,” Ali Samadi Ahadi | Germany

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Souleymane’s Story,” Boris Lojkine | France

International Premiere

Sales Title

“Sunshine,” Antoinette Jadaone | Philippines

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Sweet Angel Baby,” Melanie Oates | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos,” Agbajowo Collective: James Tayler, Ogungbamila Temitope, Okechukwu Samuel, Mathew Cerf, Tina Edukpo, Bisola Akinmuyiwa, A.S. Elijah | Nigeria/Germany/South Africa/USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Mother and the Bear,” Johnny Ma | Canada/Chile

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Mountain,” Rachel House | New Zealand

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Mohammad Rasoulof | Iran/France/Germany

Canadian Premiere

“The Swedish Torpedo,” Frida Kempff | Sweden

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Village Next to Paradise,” Mo Harawe | France/Austria/Germany/Somalia

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“To a Land Unknown,” Mahdi Fleifel | United Kingdom/France/Germany/ Netherlands/Greece/Qatar/Saudi Arabia/Palestine

North American Premiere

Sales Title

“Under the Volcano,” Damian Kocur | Poland

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Universal Language,” Matthew Rankin | Canada

North American Premiere

“When the Light Breaks,” Rúnar Rúnarsson | Iceland/Netherlands/Croatia/ France

North American Premiere

Sales Title