‘Tracker’ Season 2: Jensen Ackles to Return for More Than 1 Episode

Good news “Tracker” fans, Jensen Ackles will return for Season 2.

After the CBS procedural series introduced the “Supernatural” star during the inaugural season, Ackles is set to return for Season 2 for more than one episode, star and EP Justin Hartley and showrunner Elwood Reid revealed during the Television Critics’ Association’s summer press tour.

“We got him, he’s coming back,” Hartley told journalists on Saturday during the CBS drama’s presentation. “We’re having fun with that, it’s a great story.”

The news comes after fan speculation that Ackles, who plays the estranged brother of Hartley’s Colter Shaw, might not be able to return for another installment of “Tracker” amid his casting in Prime Video’s thriller series “Countdown.”

Elwood, who also serves as an EP on the series, confirmed Ackles would appear in more than one episode. While the producers are keeping the upcoming storyline under wraps until the Season 2 premiere this fall, Elwood said he was “particularly excited” about the plot to come.

“I’ve worked with Jensen previously and Justin’s friends with him,” Elwood said, referencing his time as showrunner on ABC’s “Big Sky.” “It’s like family — when we text him [he says], ‘tell me where and tell me when,’ and he shows up. He’s just that kind of guy.”

Ahead of the Season 2 debut of “Tracker” on Sunday, Oct. 27, Elwood teased the forthcoming installment will include some “surprises.”

“This season is going to be … even better [and] more fun,” Elwood said. “We’ve got some big surprises coming up this season, I know everyone says that but we truly do.”

In Prime Video’s “Countdown,” Ackles stars as LAPD officer Mark Meachum, who is recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate a suspicious murder committed in broad daylight.