Jensen Ackles will soon appear in a guest starring role opposite Justin Hartley on CBS’ “Tracker,” the network announced Friday.

Hartley, who leads the series in the role of Colter Shaw, a master survivalist who uses his tracking skills to help police and private citizens solve mysteries, shared the news via Instagram in a video where Ackles appears on set.

“Just wanted to get on her real quick and, first of all, thank everybody for watching the show. We’ve had a great time making it. It’s been a great response, and we’re thrilled, we’re over the moon,” he said on Thursday. “I have a little bit of news for you. We’ve been talking about Russell Shaw, my brother, all season, this family drama that’s been going on between Colter and Russell. We finally came up with what I think is the perfect casting choice.”

Ackles can be heard in the background reacting to a video game he’s playing. He will appear as Colter’s estranged brother Russell starting on May 12 in an episode titled “Off the Books,” in which Russell needs help finding a former army buddy who goes missing after weeks of paranoid behavior.

“This person knocks it out of the park every time,” Hartley continues before Ackles joins the frame. “He knocks it out of the park every time. We agreed to do this together, but he’s in the middle of something.”

“Tracker’s” freshman season has four more episodes and has already been confirmed for Season 2, which earned an early renewal in March after the show launched in February after the Super Bowl. It became Paramount+’s most-watched show that month, and its fourth episode averaged 7.44 million viewers to make it the most-watched show that night and CBS’ biggest 9 p.m. audience of the season.

In addition to Hartley, Ackles will join the “Tracker” ensemble cast of Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany and Eric Graise. Ackles is known for his work in “Supernatural,” “The Boys” and “Big Sky,” to name a few.

“Tracker” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST, with new episodes then available to stream on Paramount+.