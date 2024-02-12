‘Tracker’ Episode Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

"This Is Us" star Justin Hartley returns to TV as a master survivalist Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley returns to TV as a master survivalist in "Tracker."

In his first TV role since “This Is Us,” Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a lone wolf who utilizes his expert tracking skills to rescue missing loved ones, picking up rewards as he solves all manners of mysteries for law enforcement and private citizens alike.

Based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel “The Never Game,” the new CBS series debuts on Super Bowl Sunday.

Read on for more details surrounding the “Tracker” release schedule:

When does “Tracker” premiere?

The new series premieres on Sunday, Feb. 11, immediately following the Super Bowl LVIII on CBS.

New episodes of “Tracker” will premiere Sundays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Where is “Tracker” streaming?

The drama show is available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, new episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after it airs.

What time are new episodes streaming on Paramount+?

For Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, new episodes of “Tracker” will live stream during its CBS premiere on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Who is in the “Tracker” cast?

Justin Hartley stars as Colter Shaw alongside Fiona Rene, who plays Reenie, Robin Weigert, who plays Teddi, Abby McEnany, who plays Velma, and Eric Graise, who plays Bobby.

What is “Tracker” about?

The drama series follows Colter as he “who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family,” according to the official logline.

As he works with his team to locate new potential reward opportunities stemming from missing persons cases, Colter comes face-to-face with his own traumatic and dark past that trained him for his survivalist life.

Watch the trailer:

