Jensen Ackles is slated to star in “Countdown,” a new, 13-episode Prime Video series created by Derek Haas and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

“Countdown” follows a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.

“We are incredibly excited to be back in business with Derek Haas. He has an undeniable ability to enthrall audiences with thrilling storytelling and heart,” Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “We cannot wait for Prime Video’s global customers to experience this dynamic series, led by our very talented star, Jensen Ackles.”

Ackles, who is under a first-look television deal with the studio, has been playing a recurring role on Prime Video’s “The Boys” and spin-of “Gen V” as Soldier Boy. He’s also known for his roles on series including “Supernatural,” “Smallville,” “Big Sky,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “Dark Angel.”

He began his acting career in 1997 as Eric Roman Brady on “Days of Our Lives,” where he received three Daytime Emmy nominations and won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Male Newcomer in 1998. Other credits include “Supernatural” spin-off “The Winchesters,” “My Bloody Valentine 3D,” “Devour,” and “Ten Inch Hero.”

This year, he continues to voice Batman/Bruce Wayne in DC’s animated three-part movie event “Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth,” reprising the role from multiple prior DC Comics animated films, including 2021’s “Batman: The Long Halloween.” Ackles also runs his Chaos Machine production company with wife Danneel, which is known for “The Winchesters” and is under an overall deal with Amazon for film and television.

“I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on ‘The Boys’ and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on ‘Countdown,’” Ackles said in a statement. “I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our ‘Countdown’ family to bring this story to life.”

Haas is best known for cocreating and executive producing “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Med,” “FBI” and “FBI: International.” He also produced and cowrote feature films “3:10 to Yuma,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Wanted” and “Catch That Kid,” which grossed more than a half-billion dollars worldwide at the box office.

“Countdown” marks the first series from Haas under his new exclusive overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

“I am thrilled to be working again with Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders and all the excellent people they’ve assembled at Prime Video,” Haas said. “I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can’t wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see ‘Countdown.’”