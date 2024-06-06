Prime Video is teaming up with NHL Productions and Box to Box Films on a new docuseries that will offer unprecedented access to life in the National Hockey League.

The untitled project, which is currently filming and will launch on the platform in fall 2024, will focus on the NHL’s biggest teams and most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers, as they embark throughout the season on the ultimate pursuit of glory – winning the coveted Stanley Cup.

The series will feature in-depth interviews with key players, their rivals and those in their closest inner circles — teammates, coaches and family. Individuals followed will include Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba; Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman; Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes; Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg; and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, among others.

In addition, crews will remain embedded with McDavid, Tkachuk and their teammates, families and friends during the Oilers’ and Panthers’ pursuit of hockey supremacy in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

“This generation of NHL superstars are modern day gladiators unlike anything ever seen before, with big personalities and even bigger play makers, and we have the perfect partners to capture that energy for an unparalleled sports docuseries,” Prime Video Canada’s head of content Shaun Alperin said in a statement. “Working with Box to Box Films and NHL Productions, we cannot wait to bring to the screen the passion, the intensity and the sheer excitement of the road to the Stanley Cup final, revealing what fans have only speculated goes on behind the scenes of the world’s fastest team sport.”

Box to Box Film cofounders James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer and Daniel Amigone serve as executive producers on the docuseries.

“We want to stay true to the world of ice hockey with the series,” Martin said. “The sport is as beautiful, skillful and graceful as it is brutal, pressurized and powerful; and we aim to balance the energetic and fast-paced action leading up to the Stanley Cup Final with the quiet and raw drama taking place off the ice.”

“This is so meaningful for our league. Box to Box has revolutionized modern storytelling for Formula 1, golf and tennis,” Mayer added. “With the full support of the League, players, coaches and owners, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our stars and the greatest season and postseason in sports – the Stanley Cup Playoffs – to a global audience.”

The docuseries marks the tech giant’s fourth original hockey program produced in partnership with NHL Productions. Others include 2021’s multi-episode docuseries “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” as well as the original hockey documentaries “Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle” and “Saving Sakic.” Additionally, Prime Video will stream national regular season Monday night NHL games exclusively in Canada.