Jazz-Nuggets Game 7 was a wild West shootout

NBC inserted Canadian medical drama “Transplant” into its primetime lineup, and the procedure was a success. It certainly didn’t hurt that the imported series aired after two hours of “America’s Got Talent.”

Still, NBC could not compete with ABC’s NBA matchup, a first-round Western Conference Game 7 between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, which dominated in the key adults 18-49 demographic. Denver won the game and advanced to Round 2.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers — which are not adjusted for time zones — should be considered subject to significant adjustment for ABC.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.66 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the Jazz-Nuggets game.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 5.4 million. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.7/5 and 6.1 million viewers. At 10, “Transplant” premiered stateside to a 0.4/3 and 4 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. Univision had a 3 share, CBS got a 2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.68 million, Univision was fourth with 1.3 million viewers.

For CBS, between repeats, “Love Island” at 9 got a 0.4/2 and 1.7 million viewers.

Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.1 million.

Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 946,000, airing reruns.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 312,000. “Dead Pixels” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 442,000 viewers. Following a rerun, “Tell Me a Story” at 9 received a 0.1/0 and 288,000 viewers.