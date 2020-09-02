NBC inserted Canadian medical drama “Transplant” into its primetime lineup, and the procedure was a success. It certainly didn’t hurt that the imported series aired after two hours of “America’s Got Talent.”
Still, NBC could not compete with ABC’s NBA matchup, a first-round Western Conference Game 7 between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, which dominated in the key adults 18-49 demographic. Denver won the game and advanced to Round 2.
Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers — which are not adjusted for time zones — should be considered subject to significant adjustment for ABC.
ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 2.66 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the Jazz-Nuggets game.
NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and in viewers with 5.4 million. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.7/5 and 6.1 million viewers. At 10, “Transplant” premiered stateside to a 0.4/3 and 4 million viewers.
CBS and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. Univision had a 3 share, CBS got a 2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.68 million, Univision was fourth with 1.3 million viewers.
For CBS, between repeats, “Love Island” at 9 got a 0.4/2 and 1.7 million viewers.
Telemundo was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.1 million.
Fox was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 946,000, airing reruns.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 312,000. “Dead Pixels” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 442,000 viewers. Following a rerun, “Tell Me a Story” at 9 received a 0.1/0 and 288,000 viewers.
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio