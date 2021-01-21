Joe Biden made quick work of getting down to business on his first official day as the 46th president, attempting to bring the country back to something resembling unity and signing executive orders that reversed a lot of Trump’s recent policies. He also made a very important, very significant change in the Oval Office: he removed the infamous “Diet Coke” call button.

As seen in the below photos shared by Times Radio Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn, the button had been placed on Trump’s phone and he would use it to summon staffers to bring him the beverage whenever he wanted. It is no longer there.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It's gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021

It feels kind of hard to believe that a Diet Coke button would be an actual thing, even though it was something that was openly known. In an interview back in 2017, The Financial Times’ Demetri Sevastopulo wrote about how, while sitting across from Trump in the Oval Office, he noticed the button on a box on his desk. He jokingly asked if it was the nuclear button, to which Trump replied “no no, everything thinks it is,” before using it to order a diet coke. “Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button,” Trump says to Sevastopulo in the interview.

Naturally, once this was pointed out, Diet Coke started trending immediately on social media. “So many people are asking if this is a joke, and I regret to inform you all it is not,” tweeted author Elizabeth May. “That button really was to order a diet coke. He reportedly drank 12 cans a day. I hate that I know this.”

“Never have I wanted to hear more from Carrie Fisher in my life,” joked Mary Sue Associate Editor Rachel Leishman. (Fisher had a well-known addiction to regular Coke.)

