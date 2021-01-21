Go Pro Today

Trump Clowned Over Oval Office Diet Coke Button After Biden Removes It: ‘How Cute’

“A little red button for the man with the cute little hands… That made him feel powerful,” one tweet said

| January 21, 2021 @ 2:33 PM Last Updated: January 21, 2021 @ 3:14 PM
Donald Trump

Doug Mills / The New York Times / Getty Images

Joe Biden made quick work of getting down to business on his first official day as the 46th president, attempting to bring the country back to something resembling unity and signing executive orders that reversed a lot of Trump’s recent policies. He also made a very important, very significant change in the Oval Office: he removed the infamous “Diet Coke” call button.

As seen in the below photos shared by Times Radio Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn, the button had been placed on Trump’s phone and he would use it to summon staffers to bring him the beverage whenever he wanted. It is no longer there.

It feels kind of hard to believe that a Diet Coke button would be an actual thing, even though it was something that was openly known. In an interview back in 2017, The Financial Times’ Demetri Sevastopulo wrote about how, while sitting across from Trump in the Oval Office, he noticed the button on a box on his desk. He jokingly asked if it was the nuclear button, to which Trump replied “no no, everything thinks it is,” before using it to order a diet coke. “Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button,” Trump says to Sevastopulo in the interview.

Also Read: Everyone Is Happy That Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki's First Briefing Was 'Normal' and Not 'a Firehose Spray of Lies'

Naturally, once this was pointed out, Diet Coke started trending immediately on social media. “So many people are asking if this is a joke, and I regret to inform you all it is not,” tweeted author Elizabeth May. “That button really was to order a diet coke. He reportedly drank 12 cans a day. I hate that I know this.”

“Never have I wanted to hear more from Carrie Fisher in my life,” joked Mary Sue Associate Editor Rachel Leishman. (Fisher had a well-known addiction to regular Coke.)

See more reactions below.

 

Related Content