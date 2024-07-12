Trump Says George Clooney Is a ‘Backstabber’ and ‘Very Disloyal’ for Telling Biden to Step Down

The former president also says the Oscar-winning actor “never made a really good movie”

George Clooney Donald Trump
George Clooney and Donald Trump (Credit: Getty Images)

Donald Trump called George Clooney a “backstabber” in response to the actor’s New York Times op-ed that called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

The former president and presumed Republican nominee in November went on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” Friday to discuss what he calls Biden’s “big boy press conference.” One of the cohosts Clay Travis asked the embattled politician if he follows the current “palace intrigue” and what his response was to Biden’s inner circle publicly asking him to step down. 

“It’s really kind of wild. In the two weeks since you knocked him out in the debate, I mean, they have just spun completely out of control,” Travis said. “Can you believe how much of a dumpster fire they are right now?”

Trump told the cohosts that Clooney’s piece was an act of betrayal.

“I thought George Clooney was very disloyal, because whether you like Biden or not, you know, he’s been nice to Clooney. I thought it was very disloyal. Backstabber. A third-rate movie actor,” Trump said.

Donald Trump
Clooney, a prominent donor and lifelong Democrat, called for a “new nominee” in his piece in the Times Wednesday. His strong stance sent a shock through the Democratic Party, causing more Hollywood elite and prominent democrats to express their concern. 

Clooney hosted a successful, record-breaking fundraiser for the president, where many in attendance have since expressed Biden did not appear fit for another four-year term. The June 15 fundraiser raised $28 million overnight for the reelection campaign. 

“He was a television actor and never made a really good movie,” Trump added of Clooney, an Oscar-winning actor who got his start on “ER.”

You can watch the full episode of “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” here.

Rob Reiner attends the 24th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival - day three at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 03, 2024 in Hollywood, California
Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

