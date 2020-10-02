President Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said on Friday, after he developed COVID-19 symptoms following his positive test.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

In a video, filmed at some point Friday afternoon but released shortly after he arrived at the hospital, Trump said “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.” See that below:

In a statement released before Trump left for Walter Reed, the White House said there has been no transfer of power from Trump to Vice President Mike Pence.

In a letter released earlier on Friday, Trump’s physician said the president had taken a “single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” — an experimental treatment — as well as zinc, vitamin D, famotidine (the generic name for Pepcid), melatonin and aspirin. The letter described Trump as “fatigued but in good spirits” and First Lady Melania Trump as having a “mild cough and headache.”

Also Read: COVID-19: Which Political Figures Have Tested Positive

According to two people close to Trump who spoke with the New York Times, the president has a “low-grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough.”

The White House strictly limited the video feed of Trump walking out to Marine One, but journalists on the scene released images shortly after.

Trump first disclosed he and the First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19 late on Thursday. Since then, at least three White House reporters have also tested positive for COVID-19, while Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden — who was near Trump on Tuesday during the first presidential debate — have tested negative.