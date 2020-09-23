In a disturbing exchange during a White House press conference on Wednesday, Donald Trump refused to commit to a “peaceful transfer of power” should he lose the election, and instead questioned without evidence both the integrity of the election itself and the Democratic Party.

“Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?” an unidentified reporter asked. “There has been rioting in Louisville, there’s been rioting in many cities across this country, red and- your so-called red and blue states. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?”

“Well, we’re gonna have to see what happens,” Trump replied. “You know that. I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

Also Read: Telemundo Refutes Claim That Biden Used Teleprompter in Interview (Video)

“I understand that, but people are rioting” the reporter countered. “Do you commit to making sure that there’s a peaceful transferal of power?”

That’s when Trump openly suggested that an election result in which he loses is illegitimate. “Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation,” he said.

Trump then baselessly accused Democrats of engaging in electoral fraud: “The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

Also Read: Trump 'Endangers' Lives of Journalists After He Mocks Reporter Shot With Rubber Bullet, MSNBC Says

While it wasn’t clear which ballots Trump was referring to, he has repeatedly advanced the false claim that mail-in ballots are a source of voter fraud. On an almost universal basis, experts say this claim has no basis in fact. In fact, the only credible example in modern times involved a Republican political operative in North Carolina, who was indicted on multiple charges in 2019. Trump also voted by mail in the 2018 election and the 2020 Republican primary.

However, many states have expanded mail-in voting in order to reduce the risk of further spread of COVID-19, and Trump has repeatedly admitted that he believes mail-in voting would benefit Democrats more than Republicans. That claim also appears to be false, as is the accusation that Democrats are engaged in election cheating.

Watch the clip below: