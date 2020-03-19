Tucker Carlson Calls on Sen. Richard Burr to Resign Over $1.7 Million Stock Dump
“There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis,” Carlson says
Daniel Goldblatt | March 19, 2020 @ 7:15 PM
Last Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 7:43 PM
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ripped Senate Intelligence chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) over a report that he used his knowledge of the looming coronavirus outbreak to dump $1.7 million in stock just before the market tanked, calling on him to provide an explanation or resign.
A ProPublica report Thursday said Burr made 33 separate transactions, selling a significant percentage of his stocks on Feb. 13 — weeks before the market crashed.
“He had inside information about what could happen to our country, which is now happening, but he didn’t warn the public,” Carlson said during his show Thursday night. “He didn’t give a primetime address. He didn’t go on television to sound the alarm.”
Carlson continued, “Maybe there is an honest explanation for what he did. If there is, he should share it with the rest of us immediately. Otherwise, he must resign from the senate and face prosecution for insider trading.”
“There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis,” Carlson added. “And that appears to be what happened.”
On Thursday, Burr also came under fire after NPR reported on a secret recording of a Feb. 27 speech he have to a group of top donors painting a more alarming forecast of the coronavirus’ economic impact than his public comments about the issue.
“It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” Burr said in the recorded speech, warning about the likely closure of schools, the mobilization of the military and the strain on U.S. hospitals. “It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”
But in a Feb. 7 Fox News op-ed, he and Sen. Lamar Alexander wrote, “the United States today is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus.”
Watch the video above.
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaksa" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL
Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.