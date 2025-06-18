‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Refuses to Laud Tucker Carlson for Ted Cruz Confrontation

Tucker Carlson’s interview with Sen. Ted Cruz erupted into a yelling match between the men on Tuesday night, after the former Fox News host confronted Cruz with basic statistics about Iran. The confrontation stunned many, but “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin was largely unmoved by it on Wednesday morning’s episode.

The contentious clip led the ABC talk show’s Hot Topics for the day, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg immediately tossing the discussion to Alyssa. And for her part, she mostly just gave Carlson the equivalent of a “whoop-de-doo.”

“Listen, I have to say, I’m not gonna cheer Tucker Carlson because, [for] the first time in 10 years, he made one good point,” she said. “This is one of the most malignant forces in our political discourse.”

“He might as well be the spokesperson for Moscow,” she continued. “He’s a stooge for Vladimir Putin who does not exist in facts, but cool, you once made a good point to Ted Cruz.”

In case you missed Carlson’s confrontation of Cruz, it largely came down to basic facts about Iran, with the host being stunned at Cruz’s lack of knowledge on the country, despite advocating for an attack.

“You don’t know the population in the country you seek to topple?” Carlson, asked incredulously. When Cruz tried to flip the question onto Carlson, the host was ready, rattling off 92 million and then immediately asking how Cruz couldn’t know that.

“It’s kind of relevant, because you’re calling for the overthrow of the government,” he said.

