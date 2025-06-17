‘The View’ Hosts Push Back After Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Immigrants Need to ‘Behave Like a Guest’

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger faced a bit of pushback from the hosts of “The View” on Tuesday morning, after he argued that immigrants to America should “behave like a guest” and make every effort to repay the country.

Stopping by the ABC talk show in support of Season 2 of his Netflix series “Fubar,” Schwarzenegger was first asked how he’d be handling the current situation in California if he were still governor. Host Joy Behar then pointed out that he was an immigrant himself at one point, and wondered how his personal experiences color his view on the matter.

Schwarzenegger noted that he had a great immigration experience and remains grateful for the life he’s had in America. But, that said, the actor also said that immigration needs to happen the right way.

“The key thing also is, at the same time, that we got to do things legal,” Schwarzenegger said. “That is the important thing, you know?”

At that, host Sunny Hostin appeared to try and chime in, but the actor kept going.

“You got to do things legal. And those people that are doing illegal things in America, they’re the foreigners, they are not smart,” Schwarzenegger continued. “Because when you come to America, you’re a guest. And you have to behave like a guest.”

“Like when I go to someone’s house, and I’m a guest, then I will do everything I can — keep things clean, and to make my bed, and to do everything that is the right thing to do, rather than committing a crime or be abusive or something like that.”

As he spoke, Hostin once again tried to weigh in, but Schwarzenegger continued still, encouraging immigrants to repay America for their better lives by doing something in their community “for no money whatsoever.”

That encouragement earned applause from the audience, but as he finished, moderator Whoopi Goldberg jumped in to lightly push back.

“Right but, Arnold don’t forget, there’s a — 90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing,” she said. “And a lot of what’s happening right now is people are getting snatched, who shouldn’t be snatched out of the country. People who have visas, people who have all those things. So, we want all the right people. We don’t want people who are doing bad stuff.”

Following Whoopi’s thoughts, Hostin finally got an opening to voice her opinion, pointing out a key statistic.

“They are less likely, immigrants are much less likely to commit crimes in this country than actually American-born citizens,” she said.

