Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Proud to Bring ‘Fubar’ to a Global Stage Amid LA Unrest

The show must go on — and Arnold Schwarzenegger is proud to be a part of “Fubar” Season 2, even as his fellow Californians protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement elsewhere in Los Angeles.

“I’m proud to be able to entertain people all around the world,” he told TheWrap at the Netflix premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday. “It’s one thing to be able to do a movie that’s good for Austria, but it’s another thing to really entertain people in the Middle East, in Africa, in Australia, in Asia, in Europe, in America, South America, North America, in all of those places. That to me is the important thing.”

“The great thing about Season 2, you can come together and you don’t have to second-guess anyone’s performance or what they’re thinking. You know each other,” Schwarzenegger added. “You come together, you read through the script together and then you go to work. We worked really hard, a lot of time night shooting, but we did it and it was all great.”

His comments came the same day he more specifically addressed the ICE protests on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “For decades, almost four decades, we have had a problem where they talked about immigration reform, comprehensive immigration reform. But the Democrats and the Republicans, both of the parties have no interest in solving this problem, because they use that to raise money,” he said. “And so what they do is they just keep pointing the finger at each other, and then they’re surprised if all of a sudden we are using our middle finger on them, right?”

“They make it out like it is a war zone, the whole Los Angeles, the whole city or the county, and the fact of the matter is, maybe 0.001% of the area of Los Angeles has problems, and there’s a protest,” the former governor of California continued. “I think that this is important for people to know, because I don’t want all of a sudden tourism to suffer in Los Angeles because what they see on television. Because the media sometimes shows it as if the whole Los Angeles is a big war zone, which isn’t really the case.”

“Fubar” cast at Season 2 premiere (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger is joined this season by fellow action icon Carrie-Anne Moss, surprisingly marking the first time the pair has ever worked together.

“It is kind of hard at first, like going to a new school,” she explained. “So the first day, you go, ‘Oh gosh, how am I going to fit in?’ They all have their own language, they’re hanging out — but they were all really warm and open and lovely, they were really great.”

The rest of the Season 2 cast includes Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley and new addition Guy Burnet (though Baruchel and Buckley were not in attendance).

The premiere event also featured a truly giant action figure of the superstar, multiple photo-ops, passed apps, cocktails/mocktails at the on-site afterparty and even bullet-ridden glassware as souvenirs.

Other notable guests included the actor’s kids Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, as well as son-in-law Chris Pratt, girlfriend Heather Milligan, former co-star Gabriel Luna, Netflix CCO Bela Bajaria, Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, Phillip Rhys, Ronnie Coleman and, of course, Arnold Snortzenegger, the pig.

Both seasons of “Fubar” are now available to stream on Netflix.