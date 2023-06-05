Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Fubar."

Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Fubar." (Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ Takes Netflix Back to the Top | Charts

by | June 5, 2023 @ 1:58 PM

The streamer’s chief action officer delivered as his first TV series dominates the rankings

Netflix wanted action, and it got it in the last week of May, as the premiere episode of “Fubar” came in at No. 1, followed by three more episodes in the top 10, according to the latest Wrap Report, which provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both streaming and linear television from data analyzed from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs balanced to the U.S. Census.

The action series is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first real foray into TV. Netflix’s new chief action officer, as he’s dubbed in a new ad campaign, plays a CIA agent who attempts to retire but gets roped into one last mission, only to learn his estranged daughter is also an operative and they now must work together.

Become a member to read more.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Meredith Brace, the company's chief marketing officer. Connect with her on Twitter at @luckygirlbrace.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Debuts to 913,000 Viewers
Paramount+ and Showtime logos

Why a Paramount+ and Showtime Combo Makes Sense for Subscribers | Charts
CNN Jake Tapper Jim Acosta Chris Licht Christiane Amanpour Kaitlan Collins Dana Bash

Chris Licht Is in the Hot Seat – but the Real Challenge Is Defining CNN
extraction-2-chris-hemsworth

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in June 2023
Spider-Man-Across-the-Spider-Verse

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Weaves a Big Box Office Web With $120.5 Million Opening
spider-man-across-the-spider-verse-image-2

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Blasts Off to $113 Million-Plus Box Office Opening
PSVR2 artwork

PlayStation VR2 Is Selling Well Enough to Keep Sony in the Game | Analysis
oppenheimer-christopher-nolan

For Chris Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ an R Rating Is a Calculated Risk | Analysis