Liam Payne’s Family Approves His Inclusion in Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ | Video

When Netflix premieres its latest musical competition series “Building the Band” next month, the late Liam Payne will be featured as a guest judge. Thankfully, his family “has reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion,” the streamer shared on Wednesday.

“Building the Band” will essentially combine elements of “Love Is Blind” and “Making the Band” in order to give contestants the chance to craft their ideal musical group … all without seeing each other face-to-face.

Payne will be a guest judge on the reality TV series opposite mentor and head judge Nicole Scherzinger, host AJ McLean and fellow guest judge Kelly Rowland. The One Direction singer filmed the show prior to his death in October 2024. He was 31.

All four of the aforementioned names, of course, come with plenty of expertise to share about being in bands — Payne was famously part of 1D after being put together on “The X Factor,” while Scherzinger was in The Pussycat Dolls, Rowland was in Destiny’s Child and McLean was in The Backstreet Boys.

“‘Building the Band’ brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit,” per show’s the logline. “What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama and one big goal — to find the next great music band — the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.”

Executive producers include Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot and Simon Crossley, while Remarkable Entertainment and Banijay UK produced.

The first four episodes of “Building the Band” drop July 9 on Netflix, followed by two more batches of episodes the following two Wednesdays.