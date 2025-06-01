Here’s What’s New on Netflix in June 2025

Summer is almost fully upon us, and though that might mean more time away from your television most days, there will definitely still be times you’ll just want some quality couch rotting with Netflix. And there’s a lot you’ll be able to watch in June.

With a slew of new original movies and series, plus non-Netflix films and series, there’s a lot to choose from this month. Ahead of “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” releasing later this year, you’ll be able to rewatch the first two films and catch up.

If you fell behind on “Grey’s Anatomy,” you can watch the most recent season too. Or, if you want to check out an older Shondaland series, all seven seasons of “Scandal,” starring Kerry Washington, hit the streamer in June too.

You can check out the full list of new arrivals for the month below.

June 1

“The American”

“Barbarian”

“Bee Movie”

“The Birds”

“The Blues Brothers”

“The Devil’s Own”

“Dune (1984)”

“The Equalizer”

“Family Plot”

“Focus”

“Frenzy”

“The Great Outdoors”

“Hitchcock”

“Hop”

“The Legend of Zorro”

“The Man Who Knew Too Much”

“Neighbors”

“Now You See Me”

“Now You See Me 2”

“The Nutty Professor”

“Pokémon The Series: XY”

“Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest”

“Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ”

“Rear Window”

“The Theory of Everything”

“The Town”

“U-571”

“Us”

“Vertigo”

June 3

“Sara – Woman in the Shadows”

June 4

“Criminal Code” (Season 2)

“Eva Lasting” (Season 3)

“Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal”

June 5

“Barracuda Queens” (Season 2)

“Ginny & Georgia” (Season 3)

“Tires” (Season 2)

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in “Ginny & Georgia” (Credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

June 6

“K.O.”

“Mercy For None”

“TYLER PERRY’S STRAW”

“The Survivors”

June 7

“Boys on the Side”

“Piece by Piece”

June 9

“The Creature Cases: Chapter 5”

June 10

“Families Like Ours”

“Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy”

June 11

“Aniela”

“Cheers to Life”

“Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.”

“Our Times”

“Titan: The OceanGate Disaster”

June 12

“The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish” (Season 2)

“FUBAR” (Season 2)

“Plane”

June 13

“Kings of Jo’Burg” (Season 3)

June 14

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 21)

June 16

“The Last Witch Hunter”

June 17

“Justin Willman: Magic Lover”

“Kaulitz & Kaulitz” (Season 2)

“Scandal” (Seasons 1-7)

“Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem”

Kerry Washington and Viola Davis teamed up in a 2018 episode of “Scandal” (CREDIT: ABC)

June 18

“AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” (Season 2)

“Rosario Tijeras (Mexico)” (Season 4)

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Season 8)

“YOLANTHE”

June 19

“The Waterfront”

June 20

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Olympo”

“Semi-Soeter”

June 22

“The Intern”

June 24

“Steph Tolev: Filth Queen”

“Trainwreck: Poop Cruise”

June 25

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Season 2)

June 27

“Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3”

“Squid Game” (Season 3)