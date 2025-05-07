The 7 Best Comedy Movies on Netflix Right Now

Netflix has quite a queue of stellar comedies available right now.

The streaming giant has a constant carousel of rotating titles coming in and out, but for fans of the comedy genre, there are several strong picks available. Whether it’s a handful of romcoms starring Glen Powell, a fun-for-the-whole-family animated road trip movie, or one of the most hilarious releases of 2025, there is something for everyone who’s looking for some funny movies to watch.

These are the best new comedies on Netflix right now.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in “Anyone but You” (Credit: Sony Pictures)

Anyone But You

“Anyone But You” did great at the box office but has lit up Netflix ever since it landed and continues to be a worthwhile watch. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney play a pair who hooked up and went their separate ways, only to find themselves both invited to a wedding in Australia, where they agree to a ruse and pretend to be a couple. The two can only feign disinterest for so long before their natural chemistry starts to take over.

Netflix

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

A classic fun-for-the-whole-family comedy about a family going on a road trip before the eldest daughter Katie (Abbi Jacobson) heads off to college. There are the usual trappings of the best road trip comedies out there, mixed with a machine uprising that the constantly squabbling family has to contend with. If you want some heartwarming family beats with your comedy, tune into this gorgeously animated film.

“Set It Up” (Netflix)

Set It Up

One of the first star-making movies for Glen Powell that sent him down the path of the King of Modern Rom-Coms. The film follows the overworked assistants to a pair of bosses who also begin to fall for each other. It’s a classic frenemies-to-lovers situation with a number of funny lines delivered by both Powell and Zoey Deutch, who have a real second coming of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan energy about them.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Paramount Pictures)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is one of the great under-appreciated comedy gems of the 2020s so far. The fantasy film follows a group of misfits led by Chris Pine tasked with stealing from a rich ruler and former ally. The comedy of the film manages the Herculean task of matching the zany antics of a real D&D table. Very little of this movie should have worked as well as it did, and more people need to be seeing and appreciating its majesty.

Warner Bros.

Crazy Stupid Love

“Crazy Stupid Love” boasts a stellar cast that includes Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and follows Cal (Carell), who hires Jacob (Gosling) to teach him how to date again after he finds his wife cheating on him. Through all of this, Jacob is falling for someone himself. Carrell and Gosling are great together as opposing figures with something to learn from each other. Alongside the jokes, the film also features one of the great twists of the last 15 years.

“One of Them Days” (Sony Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Hoorae Media, ColorCreative, Big Boss, MACRO)

One of Them Days

Keke Palmer and SZA star in one of the funniest movies of 2025 as a pair of friends who have to set out to find enough rent money to avoid eviction from their apartment after a boyfriend blows through their savings. The two have a great and believable back and forth with each other as the friends race against the clock and get on each other’s nerves through the long day.

Winona Ryder as Lydia Deets and Michael Keaton a “mossier, skinkier” demon in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros.)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton returned to the role of Beetlejuice after 35 years, and he hasn’t lost a beat. The sequel finds Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) still reeling from her Beetlejuice encounter in her youth and now her daughter – played by “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega – is being pestered by the undead man. Check the movie out if you missed Keaton’s hair-brained performance.