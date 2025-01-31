The 10 Best Modern Fantasy Movies

The fantasy genre has had a pretty significant come up on both the big and small screen in the last 25 years.

While there is a definite charm and nostalgia to the dark fantasy movies that influenced the ’80s, there is no denying that a lot of what makes fantasy movies has only been enhanced via modern movie magic. Swashbuckling adventure, monsters galore in slightly unfamiliar environments, romance, found family, fantasy has it all and it’s just been getting better and better for fans.

These are the best modern fantasy movies – made after 2000 – from obvious choices like “Lord of the Rings” to under-appreciated gems like “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

New Line Cinema The Lord of the Rings (Extended Editions) The obvious choice. It would have felt unfair to put each of the individual “Lord of the Rings” films on this list at the expense of cutting others so the entire trilogy goes here because at the end of the day most fantasy stories are about the journey, not the destination, and few journeys are more epic than “LOTR.” Whether you are just in the mood for one or do an annual rewatch of the trilogy, Peter Jackson’s adaptations stand at the pinnacle of both modern fantasy and modern book-to-film adaptations. The attention to detail and clear love for the source material is evident in every shot. It should also go without saying that if you are going on the journey through the trilogy it’s best experienced through the tremendous extended editions. Sometimes less is more but for “LOTR” more is always better.

Warner Bros. Pan’s Labryinth “Pan’s Labryinth” is a dark movie – certainly darker than most of the other fantasy fare on this list. The film was written and directed by Guillermo del Toro and follows a young girl in 1940s Spain who follows a fairy to another world ruled by an old faun who puts her on a quest to complete three trials. The film’s modern fairy tale trappings are given a darker twist through del Toro’s lens as the young girl works hard to process her real world trauma during her trials. “Pan’s Labryinth” also offers up one of the all-time great fantasy monsters in The Pale Man. Even if you have not seen the movie, you have seen images of the monster which is a testament to both the design and the film. Read Next

Warner Bros. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban The best of the “Harry Potter” adaptations is without question the third year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” was helmed by Alfonso Cuarón and introduced Gary Oldman as Sirius Black. The final 40 minutes of the film captures the rollercoaster of reveals from the book in an unmatched way. While the “Harry Potter” franchise was a bit up and down through its history, the love for “Azkaban” is unimpeachable. It remains largely the fan favorite for a reason.

Spirited Away (Credit: Toho) Spirited Away A number of Studio Ghibli movies could probably make the cut for this list but there is no denying “Spirited Away.” The film follows a 10-year-old girl who is transported to the spirit world to help save her parents from an evil witch. The animated film is the first foreign language film to win the Oscar for Best Animated Film and also sat atop Japan’s box office as the highest grossing film for almost 20 years.

DreamWorks Animation Shrek “Shrek” is more of a meme than a movie at this point but it grew to that point for a reason. The original film in the franchise leans into just about every classic fairy tale story and trope and gives it a fresh spin with some modern humor. It’s hard to write more about “Shrek” because “Shrek” is now a way of life. If you somehow missed the boat in the years since it released then buckle up for a fun and funny romp through the fairy tales of old. “Shrek” is love, “Shrek” is life. Read Next

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (Sony Pictures Classics) Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon No other movie on this list will stack up to the fight choreography of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” Ang Lee puts together a martial arts fairy tale that is truly unlike anything else. The film follows a young warrior who steals a famed sword and embarks on a journey with a stranger. “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” checks every box fantasy fans want and does it with flare. Action? Check. Romance? Check. Vibes? Definite check. Watch this movie if you have not seen it and watch this movie again if you have.

Disney Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl The fact that “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” is as good as it is based on its original source material is a near miracle. While the rest of the films in the franchise are pretty hit or miss, the original is all gas and no breaks. Johnny Depp steals the show in his first appearance as pirate Captain Jack Sparrow but Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush all do their part to elevate this swashbuckling flick. An extra shout out to Klaus Badelt, who put together one of the most iconic movie scores of the last 20 years. Everything came together for a film few thought would be more than a blip on the radar. As a testament to it’s quality, “Pirates” pulled in five Oscar nominations and earned Depp a SAG Award for his performance.

Dev Patel in “The Green Knight” (A24) The Green Knight “The Green Knight” has all the sensibilities of many classic 1900s high fantasy films but with the bells and whistles of modern moviemaking. The film stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Barry Keoghan, and Joel Edgerton and follows King Arthur’s nephew on a quest to confront a giant. The film wears it’s inspirations on its sleeve and luxuriates in every one of them. Come for the high fantasy and stay for Patel’s performance as Gawain – which remains one of the biggest Oscar Best Actor snubs of the last decade.

dungeons and dragons honor among thieves Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves A true dark horse film that deserved a much better box office showing than it got. “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” managed to capture the magic, chaos and hilarity of a standard D&D table all in a breezy two hours. The film also boasts a stellar cast in Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant. The film is far from reinventing the fantasy wheel but it’s a fun jaunt through Faerun. Fantasy fans didn’t do this movie justice when it was in theaters so the least we can do is make up for it in at-home watches and rewatches.