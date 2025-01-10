‘Shrek 5’ Pushed to Christmas 2026, ‘Minions 3’ Moved Up to July 2026 in Universal Release Shake-Up

You’ll have to wait a little longer to learn if all that glitters is gold.

Universal has announced that DreamWorks Animation’s “Shrek 5” will be moving from July 1, 2026, to Dec. 23, 2026. In its place, Universal will open Illumination’s “Minions 3,” which was previously supposed to come out a year later (June 30, 2027). That’s the kind of chaotic scheduling a minion would really embrace.

Additionally, an untitled Illumination film has moved from March 19, 2027 to June 30, 2027 (the previous “Minions 3” date).

“Shrek 5” sees Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz returning to their iconic roles. The movie will release as part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The new movie will be directed by the previously announced Walt Dohrn and the newly announced Conrad Vernon, both veterans of the franchise. Dohrn worked on the second and third “Shrek” films as a writer and on the fourth film as head of story. He also voiced Rumpelstilskin in “Shrek Forever After.” Vernon directed “Shrek 2” and was the voice of the Gingerbread Man. Brad Abelson will serve as co-director.

The latest “Shrek” installment will be produced by Gina Shay, who produced “Shrek Forever After” and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri.

“Minions 3” follows last year’s “Despicable Me 4” and is part of what Universal describes as “the biggest global animated franchise in history.” This latest “Minions” installment was written by Bryan Lynch and will be directed by Pierre Coffin, who directed the first three “Despicable Me” films and the first “Minions” film. Coffin also provides the voice for the Minions. It will be produced by Meledandri and Bill Ryan.

Plot details for “Shrek 5” and “Minions 3” are being kept under wraps.