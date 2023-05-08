They may be rascals, and scoundrels, and villains, and knaves, but it’s impossible to say that pirates aren’t fun to watch — at least on screen. And of course, there is perhaps no pirate more famous in pop culture at this point than Jack Sparrow, the bumbling, drunken heart of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

Known for never having a plan but somehow always ending up with one that works out, the unreasonably charming pirate was brought to life by Johnny Depp for five movies across nearly 15 years. In his journeys, he encountered the Kraken, Davy Jones, the Fountain of Youth, and even Poseidon’s trident.

But, if you’re here, you probably know all this. What you want to know is how to watch Sparrow and his pirate friends — including Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner and Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swan — in all their swashbuckling glory.

Well, we are inclined to acquiesce to your request. (Meaning yes).

How to Watch the “Pirates of the Caribbean” Movies in Order

Though some franchises like to hop around in their universe’s timeline in later films, “Pirates of the Caribbean” is not one of those franchises. Whether you want to watch the films in release order or in timeline order, it doesn’t matter — it’s the same order!

Here’s how to do it:

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003)

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006)

“Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” (2007)

“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011)

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017)

Where to Stream the “Pirates of the Caribbean” Movies

The good news is, all the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies live in one place. You can currently stream all five movies on Disney+.

Upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean” Movies

Back in 2020, Margot Robbie began developing a new “Pirates” movie in 2020 with her “Birds of Prey” writer Christina Hodson, with Robbie herself reportedly taking on the lead role. But, in November 2022, Robbie told Vanity Fair that the project was no longer happening.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, tells another tale. He says Robbie’s film could very well still happen — it just won’t be the next “Pirates” movie.

“Well hopefully we’ll get another Pirates movie made,” Bruckheimer told TheWrap in December. “We developed two scripts at once and the Margot Robbie script was a little further away, but we’ll get that made down the line too and focus on more of an ensemble ‘Pirates’ movie at this point.”

No release date has been set but given the success of the franchise, you can bet “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” will happen sooner or later.