It’s been 30 years since Winifred Sanderson and her sisters put a spell on fans, and “Hocus Pocus” remains a Halloween classic. So, what are the witchy women up to these days? What about the kids they tormented? Well, at least when it comes to the latter, they aren’t kids anymore.

In fact, you can catch most of them at fan conventions across the country when they aren’t on-screen. Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, Thora Birch and Jason Marsden have reunited more than a few times at events in the last few years, as “Hocus Pocus” found its cult following later in its life cycle.

As for the Sanderson sisters, well, they’re obviously still hard at work in Hollywood too. In fact, they just reunited last year for “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+.

You can see what the ‘Hocus Pocus” cast looks like now in the photos below.