AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and Liam Payne Are ‘Building the Band’ for Netflix

Netflix is building out its “Building the Band” cast. After announcing the competition series about “making the next great music group sight unseen” back in May, the streamer revealed its all-star lineup Friday, consisting of judges Kelly Rowland, Liam Payne and Nicole Scherzinger alongside host AJ McLean.

That’s right — those iconic singers from Destiny’s Child, One Direction, the Pussycat Dolls and the Backstreet Boys will be lending their expertise to help shape the next generation. Rowland, Scherzinger and Payne also bring experience from British reality series “The X Factor” to share — Rowland and Scherzinger as judges, Payne as a contestant — in addition to their other reality TV show appearances.

According to Netflix, the competing uniquely talented singers will form bands based on “compatibility, connection and, most importantly, merit,” as opposed to “looks, choreography and style.” Additional guest judges will be revealed at a later date.

“‘Building the Band’ is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first,” executive producer Cat Lawson said in a press release. “With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way. But ultimately, the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who, in my opinion, are worthy of the very biggest stage!”

Netflix will soon release a similarly themed competition series in the form of “Pop Star Academy” on Aug. 21, where female singers from around the globe battle it out to get a spot in girl group Katseye. Multiple iterations of prior Netflix music competition shows “Rhythm + Flow” and “Sing On!” are also available to stream.

“Building the Band” begins filming this summer.