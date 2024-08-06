Katseye Hopefuls Get Put to the Ultimate Test in Netflix’s First ‘Pop Star Academy’ Trailer | Video

These six girls are about to turn it to 100.

If you’re not quite acquainted with Katseye just yet, there’s a good chance that’s about to change. The up-and-coming girl group has already dropped two singles — “Debut” and “Touch” — but they’re about to make their official debut with their Netflix docuseries, “Pop Star Academy.”

According to the streamer’s new teaser, dropped Monday, 120,000 girls from across the globe auditioned to be part of the latest pop offering from Geffen and Hybe, the people behind BTS. Plus, Katseye gets to continue the modern tradition of reality television forming some of the biggest bands in the world — One Direction, Fifth Harmony and Little Mix, just to name a few.

“The people that created BTS have this vision to take the K out of K-Pop and make it global,” one doc participant explains. “When we see it, we know it … But I don’t know it until I see it.”

“The girls know they can be eliminated at any moment for any reason,” another voiceover warns, teasing potential drama on the horizon for the fame-minded entertainers.

Sure, the “Touch” music video may technically spoil which six girls ultimately get selected to join the band — but their journey was also already broadcast as “The Debut: Dream Academy” on YouTube in fall 2023.

With that said, Netflix previously tried this formula out with Nasty Cherry and Charli XCX in 2019’s “I’m With the Band,” but the updated competition aspect could prove to be the missing ingredient.

Also on Monday, five of the six girls stopped by “Good Morning America” to show off their charisma and choreography. Check out both videos, above and below.

Just don’t call it a debut.

The group’s first EP, “SIS (Soft Is Strong),” drops Aug. 16, followed by “Pop Star Academy: Katseye” premiering Aug. 21 on Netflix.