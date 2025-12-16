TikTok Star Tucker Genal Dies at 31

Tucker Genal, a TikTok star with over 2.5 million followers, has died. He was 31.

The Internet personality’s brother, Carson Genal, confirmed the news with a poignant tribute on Instagram Monday. Alongside a number of photos of the late social media star, Carson remembered Tucker as his “best friend” and “an even better big brother.”

“I don’t even know where to begin,” he wrote. “You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero. I know one thing is for certain and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for.”

Before signing off his update, Carson expressed his love for his late brother and added, “will miss you eternally Tucker.” Carson also asked for fans to respect their family’s privacy during “this incredibly difficult time” where they must “navigate life without him.”

Per the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, Tucker died by suicide at his residence on Thursday.

In the wake of Tucker’s passing, several notable names have paid tribute to the TikTok star, including “Jersey Shore” star Deena Nicole Cortese, who expressed her condolences to the Genal family.

“I am so, so sorry for your loss,” she wrote in the comments on Instagram. “I’ve been following you all for a while now … I never skipped a Genal brother video … having two boys and my husband having two brothers which remind me a lot of all of you. Your videos felt familiar. Breaks my heart to hear about your loss. My heart is with you and your entire family.”

Musical artist Dayna Marie also paid her respects, writing, “I love you, Carson. I’m so sorry. He was loved by many and he is in a better place now. Always loved being around all of you. Praying for your family and friends.”