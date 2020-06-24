Universal Studios Orlando Lays Off Employees After Reopening on June 5

The theme parks at the resort had been closed since mid-March

| June 24, 2020 @ 2:17 PM
Diagon Alley Wizarding World of Harry potter

Universal Studios’ Orlando Resort has laid off a number of employees across various departments, just two weeks after the theme park reopened its doors on June 5, according to a spokesperson who spoke to NBC News.

The spokesperson did not say how many individuals were laid off or which departments were affected, though the cuts were layoffs as opposed to just furloughs.

Laid off employees will receive severance pay, subsidized health benefits and help with professional reemployment, according to the spokesperson.

Also Read: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' to Resume Production at UK Pinewood Studios by Early July

“We have made the difficult decision to reduce our Parks & Resorts workforce across multiple locations and business units,” a spokesperson for the resort told NBC News. “This decision was not made lightly, but was necessary to prepare us for the future.”

A rep for the park did not immediately reply to TheWrap for a request for comment.

Universal in Orlando reopened its Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay under limited capacity and new safety restrictions earlier this month. The park first closed in mid-March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walt Disney World theme parks will begin a phased reopening beginning on July 11, with Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Among the safety requirements in place at Universal Studios are a requirement for both guests and staff to wear a face mask and for everyone to receive temperature checks before being allowed to enter Universal CityWalk or the theme parks. The parks are also open with staggered parking in the garages, limited riders on attractions, social distancing in lines, contactless payment options and increasing cleaning. Other rides that can allow it also have virtual line offerings.

News of the layoffs was first reported by a local news affiliate in Orlando.

