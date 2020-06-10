Virtual San Diego Comic-Con to Be Free, Kick Off July 22

San Diego Comic-Con may have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers of the annual pop-culture bonanza revealed on Wednesday details of the planned virtual version of the event, called [email protected], an online hybrid that will provide a convention-type experience at home — and none of the dreaded Hall H lines.

The SDCC Twitter page debuted initial plans for “Comic-Con at Home” in May with a playful video promising “personalized snacks, free parking and no lines” among other lockdown-friendly perks. Organizers now say the convention will be free for attendees and will take place July 22-26, the original dates for the in-person event.

Also Read: San Diego Comic-Con Canceled for the First Time in 50-Year History Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Although details are scarce at the moment, organizers will provide further details as they become available leading up to the event. Currently, the plans for [email protected] will include an online Exhibit Hall with exhibitors offering the usual exclusives and limited edition swag reserved for congoers. So if you couldn’t bag an exclusive Hasbro toy in previous years because you couldn’t attend, now will be your chance without the headache of standing in line.

Additionally, [email protected] will have online versions of its exclusive panels and presenations about comic books, television shows and movies. The publishers, networks and studios participating will be forthcoming. Could a virtual version of the Marvel Studios Panel with Kevin Feige still happen? Only time will tell.

Last but not least, [email protected] will also have a version of its annual Masquerade along with other activities congoers can participate in from home. As an added bonus, [email protected] will be providing badges for congoers to print out and sport, and there is no limit on how many people can attend.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” said SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer in a statement to TheWrap. “Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.” [email protected] will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26, 2020, and online attendees are encouraged to use the official #ComicConAtHome hashtag to be included in the virtual activities.

San Diego Comic-Con is set to return in-person on July 22, 2021.