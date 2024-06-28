Warner Bros. Dates Denis Villeneuve Event Film, Next MonsterVerse Entry

Plus, a Warner Bros. Pictures Animation/Locksmith film has been removed from the calendar

Denis Villeneuve attends the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards Gala at The Canadian Broadcasting Centre on May 31, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario
Denis Villeneuve attends the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards Gala at The Canadian Broadcasting Centre on May 31, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario (Mathew Tsang/WireImage)

Praise Lisan al Gaib, a new Denis Villeneuve movie has been added to the release slate.

Warner Bros. announced Friday that a previously described “WB family event film,” scheduled to be released on Dec. 18, 2026, is now an “untitled Warner Bros./Legendary/Denis Villeneuve event film in Imax.” It will retain that December 2026 date.

Additionally, an untitled event film scheduled for March 26, 2027, has now been revealed to be an “untitled Warner Bros./Legendary/MonsterVerse film in Imax.” In turn, a previously dated “untitled Warner Bros. Pictures Animation/Locksmith film,” originally set for that same March 26, 2027, has been removed from the calendar.

dune-part-2-timothee-chalamet
Read Next
What Happens in ‘Dune 3?’ Everything We Know About ‘Dune Messiah’

It’s unclear if the Villeneuve film will be the third “Dune” movie, based on the second “Dune” book, “Dune Messiah,” or if it will be Villeneuve’s adaptation of Annie Jacobsen’s recent nonfiction bestseller “Nuclear War: A Scenario.” It could also be one of the handful of other projects the director has flirted with over the past few years.

As for the untitled MonsterVerse movie, we’re guessing that is the follow-up to “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” the surprise smash from earlier this year that wound up being the most successful film in the MonsterVerse series. While “Godzilla x Kong” director Adam Wingard dropped out of the project, it was announced that David Callaham would write the screenplay for the new movie with Grant Sputore directing.

It’s unclear what happened to the Locksmith animated film, though the British animation studio has three animated features in development with Warner Bros. This title has been moved to July of that year.

Adam Wingard Godzilla x Kong
Read Next
'Godzilla x Kong' Director Adam Wingard on 'Making a Film That the 10-Year-Old Version of Myself Dreamed About'

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.