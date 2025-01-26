‘Weekend Update’ Anchor Colin Jost Jokes Trump Wasn’t Properly Sworn In After the Bible ‘Screamed’ | Video

“Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che capped off the week of President Trump’s inauguration on “Saturday Night Live,” joking that it appeared Trump didn’t actually place his hand on the Bible during his swearing-in because the book had a bad reaction.

“President Trump was sworn back into office on Monday,” Jost said, “but he appeared to not place his hand on the Bible. Well, he tried to but the Bible screamed.”

The book itself has a deep historical connection – upon which Jost connected on another joke:

“The Bible Trump used was the same one Abraham Lincoln used at his inauguration,” Jost later joked. “And man, I wish those two could talk to each other. Lincoln could teach Trump a lot about the importance of preserving our union. And Trump could teach Lincoln how to turn your head at the exact right moments.”

Trump and Lincoln weren’t the only U.S. presidents Jost and Che went for:

“President Biden announced that a Navy aircraft carrier will be named in honor of Bill Clinton,” Che followed up. “The carrier will also honor Bill Clinton by being covered in seamen.”

Jost then quickly added a crack about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Kamala Harris — the former was seen “laughing” as Trump announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, and the latter was “silently begging her edible to kick in.”

But Che might have walked away with the sharpest zinger when he pointed out that Trump moved the inauguration indoors — “just like last time!” – a reference to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Watch the entire “Weekend Update” segment in the video above.