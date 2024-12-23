‘What If…?’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide: Who Returns to the MCU and Who’s New?

“What If…?” is back for one more round on Disney+, with Season 3 wrapping up Marvel’s animated series.

Beginning on Dec. 22, the streamer will release one new episode every day for eight days, each one reimagining the lives of various MCU characters. As always, Jeffrey Wright voices The Watcher, and several vets are returning to voice the animated versions of their characters.

But there are also new voices in there too. So, let’s break it down.

Episode 1

Episode 1 is called “What If…The Hulk fought the Mech Avengers?” and centers on Sam Wilson’s Captain America, as he has to don a massive mech suit to battle Bruce Banner after an attempt to cure himself of the Hulk goes horribly wrong. Among his new team of mech Avengers is Bucky Barnes, Monica Rambeau, Moon Knight, and more.

The voice cast for this episode includes:

The Watcher — Jeffrey Wright

Sam Wilson/Captain America — Anthony Mackie

Bruce Banner/Hulk — Mark Ruffalo

Monica Rambeau — Teyonah Parris

Bucky Barnes — Sebastian Stan

Red Guardian — David Harbour

Moon Knight — Oscar Isaac

Episode 2

Episode 2 is called “What if…Agatha went to Hollywood?” and focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s head witch in charge, Agatha Harkness.

Per the official synopsis: “Howard Stark may have helped the Allies win World War II…but what he really wants to do is direct! On the set of Stark Pictures’ first production, the playboy auteur quickly finds himself enchanted by his bewitching lead actress, Agatha Harkness. Little does she know there will be another superpower co-star on the call sheet…Kingo.”

The voice cast for this episode includes:

Agatha Harkness — Kathryn Hahn

Kingo — Kumail Nanjiani

Howard Stark — Dominic Cooper

Jarvis — James D’Arcy

Episode 3

Episode 3 is called “What If…The Red Guardian stopped the Winter Soldier?”

The official synopsis of the episode teases, “It is 1991, and the Red Guardian takes it upon himself to join a high-profile mission and prove himself to his Red Room superiors. When his antics interfere with the Winter Soldier’s own mission to kill Howard Stark, the two Soviet supersoldiers must form an alliance to escape the United States.”

The voice cast for this episode includes:

Red Guardian — David Harbour

Bucky Barnes — Sebastian Stan

Bill Foster, Giant Man — Laurence Fishburne

America Ferrera

Episode 4

Episode 4 is called “What If…Howard the Duck got hitched?” and features a very surprising pairing.

Per the official synopsis, “Howard the Duck and Darcy Lewis find themselves on an intergalactic pleasure cruise. When dangerous factions from across the galaxy descend to threaten their trip, they must discover their own cosmic powers to withstand the onslaught.”

The voice cast for this episode includes:

Darcy Lewis — Kat Dennings

Howard the Duck — Seth Green

Nicky Fury — Samuel L. Jackson

Loki — Tom Hiddleston

Yondu — Michael Rooker

Episode 5

Episode 5 is called “What If…The Emergence destroyed the Earth?” and takes place in a universe where The Eternals never stopped The Emergence.

As a result, “the birth of an incubating Celestial shatters the Earth. Civilization endures on the rocky remnants of our planet, where Quentin Beck leads an authoritarian regime until freedom fighters recruit Riri Williams on a deadly mission to take him down.”

The voice cast for this episode includes:

Riri Williams/Ironheart — Dominique Thorne

Alejandro Saab

Sharon Carter — Emily VanCamp

Valkyrie — Tessa Thompson

Michelle Wong

Episode 6

Episode 6 is called “What If…1872?” and thrusts the MCU into the Old West. In it, “Shang-Chi and his pistol-packing partner, Kate Bishop, traverse the frontier, saving the innocent from the evils of The Hood.”

The voice cast for this episode includes:

Kate Bishop — Hailee Steinfeld

Shang-Chi — Simu Liu

John Walker — Wyatt Russell

Xialing — Meng’er Zhang

Sonny Burch — Walton Goggins

Episode 7

Episode 7 is called “What If…The Watcher disappeared?” and puts Jeffrey Wright’s character on trial for his interventions in the universe.

The voice cast for this episode includes:

The Watcher — Jeffrey Wright

Peggy Carter — Hayley Atwell

Jason Isaacs

Kahhori — Devery Jacobs

Alison Sealy-Smith

Natasha Lyonne

Episode 8

Episode 8 is called “What If…What If?” and has a mysteriously short synopsis that reads “The end of the beginning…”

The voice cast for this episode includes:

The Watcher — Jeffrey Wright

Peggy Carter — Hayley Atwell

Jason Isaacs

Kahhori — Devery Jacobs

Storm — Alison Sealy-Smith

Natasha Lyonne

“What If…?” is now streaming on Disney+.