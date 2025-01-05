The Golden Globes has returned once again to air on CBS, and this year the ceremony will make history with its host.

Multiple Emmy award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) run it back for “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” as the ceremony’s executive producing showrunners, and Dick Clark Productions is set to host and produce the event.

The 2025 Golden Globes kick off on Sunday night, and here’s how to watch.

What time does the Golden Globes ceremony start?

The awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 5.

What channel is the awards show on?

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.

Are the Golden Globes streaming?

Yes, you can stream the awards show live on Paramount+, but only if you have a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription.

If you have the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential subscription, you won’t be able to watch the show live – you can only stream it on demand the day after it airs.

Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?

This year Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated comedian Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony, making history as the first woman do so on her own.

Who’s presenting at the Golden Globes?

Here’s the full lineup of presenters: Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

Who was nominated this year?

The ceremony boasts an exciting list of nominations for film and television, including 10 nods for Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical “Emilia Pérez,” seven nominations for “The Brutalist,” and coming in third place is Edward Berger’s Vatican potboiler “Conclave” with six nominations. “Anora” and “The Substance” tied with five nominations.

“The Substance” director Coralie Fargeat is one of the two women who was nominated for Best Director – Motion Picture alongside Payal Kapadia for her film “All We Imagine as Light.” Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Pamela Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Zendaya, Mikey Madison and more given nods Best Female/Male Actor nods in drama roles. Check out the TheWrap’s full rundown of the nominations here.