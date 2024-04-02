The 82nd Golden Globes will air live Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The announcement came on Tuesday from the TV network and the Golden Globes Awards group. As reported in March, CBS renewed its deal with the Globes for five years following the January 2024 ceremony. The five-year deal will kick off with the January 2025 show, which will also stream live on Paramount+ in the United States.

The 2024 Golden Globes ceremony averaged 9.96 million viewers, up 50% year over year and its largest audience since 2020. The telecast was also the third-largest live-streamed CBS special event on Paramount+ ever in terms of average minute audience and reach. It was the first Globes show to air under new ownership by Dick Clark Productions following the controversies surrounding the now defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Dick Clark Productions is itself owned by Penske Media Corporation, the parent company for Hollywood trade publications Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

Tuesday’s announcement also indicated that nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes will take place Monday, December 9, 2024. Below, a full timeline for Globes awards consideration.

Nov. 4, 2024

The deadline for motion picture and television submissions is Monday, November 4, 2024. Entries for the official Golden Globe Award submissions must be completed online. The website will open on Aug. 1.

Nov. 18, 2024

Deadline for television nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Nov. 24, 2024

Final screening date for television.

Nov. 25, 2024

Deadline for receipt of television nomination ballots by 5 p.m. PT.

Nov. 26, 2024

Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

Dec. 3, 2024

Final screening date for motion pictures and cinematic and box office achievement.

Dec. 4, 2024

Deadline for the receipt of motion picture nomination ballots 5 p.m. PT.

Dec. 9, 2024

Announcement of nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 a.m. PT.

Dec. 13, 2024

Final ballots sent to all voters.

Jan. 1, 2025

Deadline for the receipt of final ballots by 5 p.m. PT.

Jan. 5, 2025

Presentation of the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at 5 p.m. PT.