Where to Watch the First Harris-Trump Presidential Debate Online

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet for the first time on the debate stage Tuesday night.

ABC News will moderate the first matchup between the official Democratic and Republican presidential nominees, despite criticism of the network from Trump.

President Joe Biden and the former president agreed in May to participate in two debates, one hosted by CNN in June and another hosted by ABC in September. However, after a dismal debate performance from Biden that led to his departure from the race, Trump suggested he may not participate in one on the network at all.

But after Harris accused the former president of “backpedaling” on the debate, Trump agreed to the Sept. 10 matchup. He has since proposed additional debates on Fox and NBC News, but the vice president has not yet agreed to anything further.

Keep reading for all of the details on how to watch the first (and potentially last) meeting of the 2024 presidential opponents.

What time does the debate start?

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

What channel is the debate on?

ABC News will host Tuesday’s debate and “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis and “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir will serve as the event’s moderators.

Where is the debate streaming?

The debate will be available to stream online on ABC News Live, Disney+, Fubo, Sling and Hulu + Live TV.

Is it streaming for free?

Yes, you can stream the debate through the PBS YouTube channel in the video below.

Will other outlets be broadcasting it?

CNN, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, Fox, Univision, PBS, Fox News and The CW will all simulcast the first debate between Harris and Trump. So yes, you can watch it on other channels.

The debate rules:

The 90-minute debate will have similar rules to Biden and Trump’s debate this past June. There will be no live audience and microphones will only be turned on for the candidate directly answering a question.

Each candidate will have two minutes to answer questions, two minutes for rebuttals and an additional minute for follow-ups and clarifications. The two candidates will also have up to two minutes to deliver closing statements.

Harris and Trump won’t be able to ask questions of each other. Only the moderators are permitted to ask questions.

After the coin toss, Harris was allowed to chose podium placement. She selected the podium position to the right of the screen.

When is the next debate?

The Harris camp has yet to agree to another debate. Trump has proposed two presidential debates with both Fox and NBC, but the networks have also not confirmed dates.

Vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz will instead debate Tuesday, Oct. 1, on CBS News.