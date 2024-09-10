ABC News Feels the Heat as Harris and Trump Ready for the Debate Stage | Analysis

With two months to go before the presidential election, the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is widely considered to be a toss up. But as they face off on Tuesday in their first and only presidential debate so far, they are expected to share at least some of the limelight with debate host ABC News.

The pressure will be on ABC “World News Tonight” anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis to keep the candidates on point as they moderate the 90-minute debate, which starts at 9 p.m. ET. It will air live on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu, and will be available for simulcast.