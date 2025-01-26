Where to Watch and Stream the 2025 Oscar Nominees

Several of this year’s nominees are already available on streaming with others taking a victory lap back in theaters

97th Oscars Key Art
(CREDIT: AMPAS/ABC)

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced, but do you still feel like you need to play catch up?

This year’s Oscar nominees run the gamut, including heartfelt musicals and gory body horrors. “Emilia Pérez” led all nominees for this year’s ceremony with 13, following behind were “Wicked” and “The Brutalist” both with 10 nominations.

Several nominees with their recognitions, including Karla Sofía Gascón as the first openly trans actor nominated, “Conclave” supporting actress Isabella Rossellini earning a nomination 46 years her mother did, Demi Moore’s first nomination after four decades in the business and Timothée Chalamet becoming the youngest two-time Oscar nominee since James Dean.

97th Oscars Key Art
Read Next
Oscars 2025: 'Emilia Pérez' Leads With 13 Nominations (Complete List)

Read the full list of where to watch all of the 2025 Oscar movies.

A Complete Unknown
Searchlight Pictures

A Complete Unknown

The Bob Dylan origin story earned eight nominations, including Best Picture, directing for James Mangold, leading actor for Timothee Chalamet, supporting actor for Edward Norton, supporting actress for Monica Barbaro, adapted screenplay, costume design and sound.

“A Complete Unknown” is available to watch in theaters nationwide.

A Different Man A24
Sebastian Stan and Adam Schimburg in “A Different Man” (A24)

A Different Man

The film follows Sebastian Stan who plays an actor that undergoes extensive surgery to radically change his face. “A Different Man” earned one nomination at the Academy Awards for makeup and hairstyling. However, Stan won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

“A Different Man” is available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Anora
“Anora” (Neon)

Anora

The Sean Baker film earned six nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, including best picture, directing, leading actress (Mikey Madison), supporting actor (Yura Borisov), original screenplay and film editing. The film follows a sex worker (Madison) as she follows her own, unusual Cinderella story.

“Anora” is available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video.

"A Real Pain"
“A Real Pain” (Searchlight)

A Real Pain

The film from the mind of Jesse Eisenberg earned two nominations, one for supporting actor Kieran Culkin and for Eisenberg’s original screenplay.

“A Real Pain” is available to stream on Hulu.

"Better Man" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
“Better Man” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Better Man

The Robbie Williams biographical film, in which Williams is played by a CG-animated monkey, earned a nomination for its visual effects.

“Better Man” is available to watch in theaters nationwide.

the-brutalist-adrien-brody-felicity-jones
Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in “The Brutalist” (A24)

The Brutalist

Brady Corbet’s film earned 10 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards. “The Brutalist” is up for best picture, directing, leading actor (Adrien Brody), supporting actor (Guy Pearce), supporting actress (Felicity Jones), original screenplay, production design, original score, cinematography and film editing.

“The Brutalist” is playing in theaters nationwide.

Adrien Brody and Brady Corbet (Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Read Next
Brady Corbet Responds to 'The Brutalist' AI Backlash: 'Adrien and Felicity's Performances Are Completely Their Own'
Ralph Fiennes stars as Cardinal Lawrence in "Conclave" (Credit: Focus Features)
Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave” (Credit: Focus Features)

Conclave

The film, which follows the search for the next Pope of the Catholic Church, received eight nominations, including best picture, leading actor (Ralph Fiennes), supporting actress (Isabella Rossellini), adapted screenplay, costume design, production design, original score and film editing.

“Conclave” is available to stream on Peacock.

dune-part-2-timothee-chalamet-zendaya
“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros./Legendary)

Dune: Part Two

The Denis Villeneuve sci-fi film received five nominations for best picture, production design, cinematography, sound and visual effects. The film received no acting, directing or writing accolades.

“Dune: Part Two” is available to stream on Max.

“Emilia Perez” (Netflix)

Emilia Pérez

“Emilia Pérez” took home the most nominations for this year’s Academy Awards. The Spanish-language musical from a French director follows a Mexican cartel boss’ transition. The film earned nominations for best picture, leading actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), directing (Jacques Audiard), supporting actress (Zoe Saldaña), adapted screenplay, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, cinematography, editing and sound.

“Emilia Pérez” is available to stream on Netflix.

Flow
“Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)

Flow

This Latvian animated feature earned two nominations for best animated film and best international feature. “Flow” won Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes.

“Flow” is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington
Paul Mescal as Lucius and Denzel Washington as Macrinus in Gladiator II (CREDIT: Paramount Pictures)

Gladiator II

While the film did not receive any acting or directing nominations, the “Gladiator” sequel earned one nomination for costume design.

“Gladiator II” is playing in theaters nationwide and is available to stream on Paramount+ and MGM+.

Fernanda Torres in “I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

I’m Still Here

The Brazilian feature “I’m Still Here” earned three nominations for best picture, leading actress Fernanda Torres and best international feature. Torres won the best leading actress category at the Golden Globes — Brazil’s first-ever win in this category.

“I’m Still Here” is available to watch in select theaters nationwide.

the-brutalist-adrien-brody-felicity-jones
Read Next
Here's How Long It Takes to Watch All the 2025 Best Picture Nominees
Inside Out 2
“Inside Out 2″(Disney-Pixar/Chris Smith/TheWrap)

Inside Out 2

The high-grossing Disney sequel earned one nomination for best animated feature. “Inside Out 2” is available to stream on Disney+.

The Nickel Boys
Amazon MGM Studios

Nickel Boys

The film, based on the 2019 novel of the same name, follows the story of a Black boy who was sent to a brutal reformatory school in the Jim Crow South. “Nickel Boys” earned nominations for best picture and best adapted screenplay.

“Nickel Boys” is available to watch in theaters nationwide.

Lily-Rose Depp as a possessed Ellen Hutter in “Nosferatu” (Focus/Aidan Monaghan)

Nosferatu

The gothic horror film received four nominations at the Oscars for costume design, makeup and hairstyling, production design and cinematography.

“Nosferatu” is available to watch in theaters nationwide or to rent at home on Prime Video.

"September 5" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)
“September 5” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

September 5

The film received one nomination for best original screenplay. “September 5” is available to watch in theaters nationwide.

"Sing Sing" (Credit: A24)
“Sing Sing” (Credit: A24)

Sing Sing

Based on the book “The Sing Sing Follies” by John H. Richardson, the prison drama earned three nominations for leading actor (Colman Domingo), adapted screenplay and best original song.

“Sing Sing” has returned to theaters nationwide in the run up to the 2025 Oscars.

Colman Domingo and Greg Kwedar Visionaries
Read Next
How Colman Domingo and Greg Kwedar Shook Up the Movie Business Making 'Sing Sing'
the-apprentice-sebastian-stan-donald-trump-jeremy-strong-roy-cohn
Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong in “The Apprentice” (Briarcliff Entertainment)

The Apprentice

The Trump origin story earned two acting nominations for leading actor Sebastian Stan and supporting actor Jeremy Strong.

“The Apprentice” is available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

The Substance
Demi Moore in “The Substance” (Mubi)

The Substance

Coralie Fargeat’s body horror film received five nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, including best picture, directing, leading actress (Demi Moore), original screenplay and makeup and hairstyling. Fargeat is the only woman nominated for the directing category this year and only the ninth to date.

“The Substance” is available to stream on Mubi or to rent on Prime Video.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Credit: Netflix/Aardman)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” earned one nomination for best animated feature. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

"The Wild Robot" (Credit: DreamWorks Animation)
“The Wild Robot” (Credit: DreamWorks Animation)

The Wild Robot

The DreamWorks animation production earned three nominations, including best original score, animated feature film and sound.

“The Wild Robot” is available to rent on Prime Video and will be available to stream on Peacock.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked" (Photo: Universal Pictures)
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Wicked

The film adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical earned 10 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards. “Wicked” received nominations for best picture, leading actress (Cynthia Erivo), supporting actress (Ariana Grande), costume design, makeup and hairstyling, production design, best original score, film editing, sound and visual effects. The film was ineligible to be nominated for best original song because the film only contained songs from the Tony Award-winning musical.

“Wicked” is available in theaters nationwide, or you can purchase on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Read Next
Oscars Diversity Report 2025: Landmark Nominations for LGBTQ Community

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments