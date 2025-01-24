Here’s How Long It Takes to Watch All the 2025 Best Picture Nominees

The 2025 Oscar nominations are finally here, and this year’s Best Picture nominees form an eclectic group of titles. That’s fitting for a year that offered as many diverse surprises and delights at the theater and on streaming as 2024 did. 2025’s Best Picture nominees are also noteworthy because none of them are shorter than 2 hours long. That means that, regardless of whether you still need to check off all of this year’s nominees or just a few, you’ll have to invest quite a bit of time if you want to watch all of them before the Oscars airs on Sunday, March 2.

To help you prepare for your Oscar viewing needs, here’s exactly how long every Best Picture nominee is this year, listed from shortest to longest.

“Conclave” (Focus Features)

“Conclave”

“Conclave’s” Best Picture nomination may not have come as a shock to many, but it may be surprising to learn that the Edward Berger-directed papal drama is the shortest of this year’s nominees. The ensemble thriller about the election of a new Pope clocks in at 120 minutes.

“Conclave” is streaming now on Peacock.

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“Emilia Pérez”

“Emilia Pérez,” Netflix’s divisive crime musical about a Mexican cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón) who decides to transition, made Oscar history today when Gascón became the first transgender actor to earn an Academy Award nomination. In terms of time investments, “Emilia Pérez” is also one of the shortest Best Pictures nominees, though not by much. The film runs 2 hours and 12 minutes long.

“Emilia Pérez” is streaming now on Netflix.

“I’m Still Here” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“I’m Still Here”

Walter Salles’ “I’m Still Here” has emerged in recent weeks as an awards season heavy-hitter. The drama about the forced disappearance of a woman’s (Best Actress nominee Fernanda Torres) husband during the reign of a military dictatorship in early ’70s Brazil snagged three Oscar nominations this week, including one for Best Picture. Its runtime clocks in at 2 hours and 15 minutes.

“I’m Still Here” is playing in select theaters now and will expand nationwide on Feb. 14.

“Anora” (Neon)

“Anora”

Writer-director Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning dramedy about a sex worker (Best Actress nominee Mikey Madison) whose marriage to a Russian oligarch’s rich son turns her life upside down isn’t the longest movie on this year’s Best Picture list, but it isn’t the shortest, either. The film runs a solid 2 hours and 19 minutes long, and, to its credit, earns its length.

“Anora” is available to rent now on digital.

“Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“Nickel Boys”

“Nickel Boys,” director RaMell Ross‘ bold adaptation of author Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, is unlike any other Best Picture nominee this year. Told exclusively in a POV style, the film follows a pair of African-American boys (Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson) who end up enduring horrifying abuse at a reform school in 1960s Florida. It boasts a 140-minute runtime, which places it one minute longer than “Anora” and one minute shorter than the next two nominees on this list.

“Nickel Boys” is currently playing in theaters.

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

“A Complete Unknown”

Director James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown” doesn’t chart the entirety of Bob Dylan’s career, but it still goes out of its way to depict his arrival on the American music scene and fallout from the folk community with as much detail as it can. The film also scored Timothée Chalamet his second Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the singer. The film clocks in at 2 hours and 21 minutes.

“A Complete Unknown” is currently playing in theaters.

“The Substance” (Mubi)

“The Substance”

“The Substance” doesn’t hold back. Writer-director Coralie Fargeat’s horror film centers on an aging Hollywood star (Best Actress nominee Demi Moore) whose experiences dealing with society’s unrealistic, cruel beauty standards of women leads her to sign up for a transformative, dangerous black market drug. The film is a maximalist exercise in body horror that runs — like “A Complete Unknown” — 2 hours and 21 minutes long.

“The Substance” is streaming now on Mubi.

“Wicked” (Universal)

“Wicked”

“Wicked” is the blockbuster adaptation of just the first half of the popular (pun intended) Broadway show of the same name. Despite that, it runs nearly as long as the entire musical it’s based on. The film, which scored 10 total Oscar nominations this year, clocks in at a whopping 2 hours and 40 minutes.

“Wicked” is currently playing in theaters.

“Dune: Part Two” (Legendary/Warner Bros.)

“Dune: Part II”

“Dune: Part II” is bigger than its 2021 predecessor in just about every way, including its runtime. The Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, among others, runs 2 hours and 46 minutes long. That makes it 11 minutes longer than Villeneuve’s first “Dune” film and also the second-longest of this year’s Best Picture nominees.

“Dune: Part II” is streaming now on Max.

“The Brutalist” (A24)

“The Brutalist”

“The Brutalist,” this year’s longest Best Picture nominee, also happens to be the longest movie released in 2024. Director Brady Corbet’s period drama about a Hungarian-Jewish architect (Best Actor nominee Adrien Brody) who emigrates to the United States after surviving the Holocaust is an epic in every sense of the word, and that’s apparent in its substantial 215-minute runtime, which includes the 15-minute intermission that bifurcates the film. Few movies that debuted last year strive to do as much as “The Brutalist,” and no other Best Picture nominee this year asks for as much of your time.

“The Brutalist” is currently playing in theaters.

So, how long does it take to watch them all?

1587 minutes, or about 26 and a half hours.