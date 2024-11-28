Where to Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The century-old Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return this Thursday to ring in the holiday season.

Even though the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off for the first time in 1924, this year’s parade is not the 100th anniversary of the annual tradition. It was suspended for two years, not for the COVID-19 pandemic, but for World War II in the 1940s.

This year’s parade will be filled with new floats, balloons and musical performances, including cameos from Jimmy Fallon, Charli D’amelio and Idina Menzel.

The 98th Macy’s Parade lineup is set to be the largest yet with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and some of music’s biggest stars.

For all of the information on how to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, keep reading:

When does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

“Mad Men” star Alison Brie will cut the ribbon and kick off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the parade?

NBC will host the official telecast for the cherished holiday tradition live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and the parade will also stream on Peacock. Simultaneously, Telemundo is offering coverage of the parade exclusively in Spanish, hosted by Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

NBC will also air an encore viewing of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Who will be performing at the parade?

“Today’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the Emmy Award-winning celebration. Jimmy Fallon & The Roots are set to make an appearance as well as celebrities like Coco Jones, Ariana Madix and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Other notable performers include Charli Dameilo, T-Pain, Chloe Bailey, Kylie Cantrall, The War and Treaty and Dan+Shay.

Only three Broadway shows will perform throughout the parade route this year. The Broadway casts of “Death Becomes Her,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Outsiders” will perform live as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes. However, Idina Menzel will sing a song from her upcoming Broadway musical “Redwood” aboard the Bronx Zoo’s “Wondrous World of Wildlife” float.

Which new floats will appear on the parade route?

The newest additions to this year’s parade include six new floats: Haribo’s “Candy Cosmos,” Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest, “Magic Meets the Seas” by Disney Cruise Line, a pasta float from Rao’s Homemade, “Masterfeast” by Netflix and “Wondrous World of Wildlife” by Bronx Zoo.

Which new balloons will appear at the parade this year?

This year six new character balloons will make their parade debut, including Disney’s Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah (the dog friend from The Elf on the Shelf), Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse, Goku from “Dragon Ball,” Marshall from “Paw Patrol” and Spider-Man.