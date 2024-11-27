Jimmy Fallon Roasts 2 p.m. as Most Popular Thanksgiving Dinner Time: ‘One Day We All Become President Biden’

Jimmy Fallon was all about gobble-themed giggles the week of Thanksgiving, peppering his pre-Turkey Day opening monologue with a slew of holiday related jokes.

“I read that the most popular time to eat Thanksgiving dinner is between 2 and 3 p.m. Strange, it’s like for one day we all become President Biden,” Fallon joked Tuesday night. The late night host then said serving dinner in the mid-afternoon is a polite way to tell guests “We’d love to get you out of here as soon as possible.”

Fallon then remarked on how “lucky” he felt that there’s no turkey shortage this year. “I remember the year Biden had to walk up to the turkeys he just pardoned and said, ‘Fellas, I’ve got some bad news,’” Fallon said.

But the bulk of Fallon’s Thanksgiving-themed jokes were centered around a warning and reminder he gave everyone whose mom is cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year: “Get out of the kitchen.”

“Your mom’s too nice to say it, but yes, you are in her way,” Fallon continued. “You’re ‘helping?’ Really? Last time I checked eating pieces of bread she cut up for the stuffing isn’t ‘helping.’ It’s snacking. Look, she loves you. She’s grateful for you. But right now she needs you to GTFO.” Watch the full monologue above.

It’s only fitting that Fallon’s monologue would be so turkey focused two days before Thanksgiving. No other late night host embraces the holidays quite like Fallon. For Halloween, Fallon unveiled his Tonightmares haunted maze at Rockefeller Center. This year, he will be headlining the Macy’s Day Parade, marking his 10th appearance at the traditional New York event. And this year tied to Christmas, Fallon released “Holiday Seasoning,” his wintertime album filled with original holiday songs. The album even has its own SiriusXM channel, titled Holiday Seasoning Radio.