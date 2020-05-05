White House May Disband Coronavirus Task Force By End of Month, Pence Says

As of Tuesday, there have been over 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University

| May 5, 2020 @ 3:06 PM
Anthony Fauci, Mike Pence, Deborah Birx

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The White House may disband its coronavirus task force by late May or early June, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Tuesday.

Though Pence said the discussions were still preliminary, he said the task force — which includes Pence, doctors Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — would be able to disband because of “the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country.”

“We’re having conversations about that and about what the proper time is for the task force to complete its work and for the ongoing efforts to take place on an agency-by-agency level,” Pence said. “We’ve already begun to talk about a transition plan with FEMA. But it really is all a reflection of the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country.”

Also Read: Mike Pence Wears Mask to General Motors After Public Shaming Over Mayo Clinic Visit

In the U.S., there have been over 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 70,600 deaths, making it the country with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Research Center. And though some states are beginning to reopen their economies, testing has still fallen short of federal recommendations.

Pence said that he planned to keep medical experts like Birx, the task force’s coronavirus response coordinator, “close” for “as long as we need to.” Fauci would still remain as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, an unnamed administration official told the Wall Street Journal.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
1 of 26

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE