Will Kids Decide Who Wins the Streaming Wars?

by | February 18, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

HBO Max becomes the latest streaming service to go all-in on children’s programming

As the streaming era heats up, winning over kids (and their parents’ money) may separate the winners from the losers.

As most parents already know way too well, your kids pretty much control most decisions in your daily life, from when you wake up in the morning to, increasingly, what streaming services are worth forking over that monthly fee. (You try telling your kids they can’t watch Bugs Bunny anymore.)

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

