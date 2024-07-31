Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic World and ‘Groundbreaking’ Ride Revealed for Universal’s Epic Universe Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is taking guests to Paris.

Universal Orlando Resort unveiled the new Harry Potter-themed land The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic on Wednesday, which will anchor part of the new Epic Universe park opening in Orlando in 2025.

This is the third new Wizarding World land and will compliment Diagon Alley, which opened in Universal Studios Florida in 2014, and Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which opened in 2010. The Ministry of Magic transports guests to Paris from the “Fantastic Beasts” films and the British Ministry of Magic from the mainline “Harry Potter” series.

The themed lands inside Epic Universe are How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World and Dark Universe.

The new Harry Potter land boasts “the most ambitious, groundbreaking ride Universal has ever created,” according to Universal Orlando, and was crafted by the Universal Creative team and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment.

Here’s how the Ministry of Magic — one of five worlds coming to Epic Universe — is described:

Beyond the world’s ornate portal, guests will first journey from a Muggle park in Paris into the breathtaking spectacle of 1920’s Place Cachée – a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris lined with Haussmannian buildings, shops, sidewalk cafés, and historic Parisian domes rising in the distance. Here, wizards and non-magiques alike will be enamored with the majestic grandeur and enchanting ambiance of the city as they cast dazzling spells throughout the magical streets using interactive wands, encounter fantastic beasts at a traveling circus, and – for the first time ever within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – travel across countries and time to 1990s London using the MétroFloo for a thrilling adventure set inside the iconic British Ministry of Magic.

Conceptual artists rendering of the Battle at the Ministry queue at Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

The cornerstone is the attraction Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. Using first-of-its-kind ride technology and massive environments, the ride begins when guests travel by Métro-Floo – a unique mode of wizarding transit inspired by the iconic Floo Network seen in the films – to journey from wizarding Paris to the British Ministry of Magic for the long-awaited trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge.

Upon arrival, guests will enter the Ministry’s jaw-dropping grand atrium and venture through other departments before boarding magical, omnidirectional lifts to watch the trial take place…until Umbridge attempts to escape. Guests then join Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and a house-elf named Higgledy in a thrilling chase that will propel them up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry as they try to capture Umbridge – all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way.

Conceptual artists rendering of the Battle at the Ministry ride at Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Ministry of Magic Attractions

But that’s not all! Here’s the complete list of attractions and experiences that will be found in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

Le Cirque Arcanus – For the first time ever in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, guests will enjoy a live, full-scale theatre experience in the heart of the land with Le Cirque Arcanus. This spectacular show features live performers and aerialists, amazing puppetry, brilliant special effects and more to takes guests on a whirlwind journey where they’ll encounter fantastic beasts like never before. The show follows Ringmaster Skender, who has stolen Newt Scamander’s suitcase – where Demiguise, Diricawl, Mooncalves and more reside – to try and bring the failing Le Cirque Arcanus back to its former glory. It’s then up to circus employee Gwenlyn to rescue these creatures before they end up in Skender’s greedy hands forever.

Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique – Guests can shop some of the world’s finest wands designed by esteemed artisan wandmaker, Cosme Acajor, in the premier Parisian wand shop, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique. In addition to popular imports from Ollivanders, visitors will find a selection of exquisite wands packaged in unique three-sided boxes – each containing a list of locations throughout the wizarding world where guests can practice casting spells.

Inspiring Wand Magic – As guests explore the streets of wizarding Paris, they can use their interactive wands to create magical experiences as they cast spells at various locations, interact with fantastic beasts such as Nifflers, Bowtruckles and a Demiguise, and engage with enchanted objects in many of the storefront windows plus other areas throughout the marvelous Place Cachée.

Captivating Entertainment – While exploring the streets of Place Cachée, guests will also encounter other visitors, officials and residents from the wizarding world, including exchange Students from the Hogwarts and Ilvermorny Schools of Witchcraft and Wizardy, an Auror from the Ministère des Affaires Magiques de la France who roams inquiring of suspicious characters, talking portraits of delightful wizards who engage with locals about the happenings in Place Cachée, and more.

Conceptual artist’s rendering of Place Cachee at Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

The world will also feature the following restaurants:

Café L’Air De La Sirène – A wonder of French architecture adorned with fabulous carved marble and details of fantastic beasts hidden in the tile and mosaic designs, Café L’air De La Sirène is a charming café where guests can delight in French sandwiches, plats du jour and desserts.

Le Gobelet Noir – In the shadowy corners of Place Cachée is a mysterious timeworn auberge, where international Dark witches and wizards gather to escape the prying eyes of the Paris Ministry and have a hearty meal over hushed conversation. Menu offerings include starters such as soups and salads as well as a variety of entrées and desserts.

Bar Moonshine – American witches and wizards can enjoy a taste of home at Bar Moonshine, where they’ll find exclusive beers, wines and cocktails served amid U.S. Quidditch team pennants and other items of wizarding Americana.

Bièraubeurre Cart – No visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is complete without Butterbeer! Guests can stop by the Bièraubeurre cart during their visit to Place Cachée for a frosty, delicious mug of the fan-favorite beverage.

Guests can also shop for wizarding gear and memorabilia in Les Galeries Mirifiques, satisfy their sweet tooth at the French confectionary shop, K. Rammelle, or make a stop for Ministry of Magic-inspired items at the Métro-Floo gift shop, Tour En Floo.

Set to open in 2025, Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park alongside Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the water-themed Volcano Bay.

See a walkthrough video and more first-look concept art images from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic below.

Conceptual artist’s rendering of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Conceptual artists rendering of Non-Magique Park at Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Conceptual artist’s rendering of Cafe L’air de la Sirene at Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Conceptual artists rendering of Cosme Acajor at Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Conceptual artists rendering of Le Cirque Arcanus at Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Conceptual artists rendering of Le Gobelet Noir at Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic