Universal Orlando Resort pulled back the curtain on Dark Universe, one of five themed lands at the new Epic Universe park opening in 2025, on Thursday, and horror fans should be delighted.

The land makes full use of the Universal Monsters library, something the Universal Studios parks have yet to fully do, complete with a new cutting-edge dark ride the incorporates all the classics and a family coaster themed around “The Wolf Man.” It’s also a wholly immersive experience — those who’ve attended Halloween Horror Nights will surely enjoy looking around every nook and cranny of this fully realized universe.

Created by the Universal Creative team in partnership with Universal Pictures, Dark Universe blends the stories of legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein and more with a new generation of monsters and characters, including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein who has continued his misguided experiments.

As guests venture through Darkmoor – the ravaged village within Dark Universe – they’ll encounter the characters and subjects of those experiments within a first-of-its-kind theme park environment that offers family friendly fun while also pushing the boundaries on intensity, as is Universal’s way.

There are surges of energy all throughout the Dark Universe land, which connects at the top of Frankenstein Manor.

Dark Universe rides

Concept rendering of Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment attraction in Dark Universe at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)

The attractions within Dark Universe are as follows, per Universal:

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment – Universal Orlando’s most terrifying attraction yet, this state-of-the-art dark ride takes guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein conducts her twisted experiments. In a vain display of her

genius, she invites guests into her laboratory to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters – but her plans go awry when her attempts to control the most dangerous of monsters, Dracula, fails, unleashing a horde of enraged monsters. Guests are then thrust into an intense ride through the darkness as they try to evade the grasps of The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Brides of Dracula and others.

Curse of the Werewolf – Deep in the woods that sit on the edge of Darkmoor, guests will find Curse of the Werewolf, a spinning family coaster inspired by “The Wolf Man.” Guests will enter the encampment of The Guild of Mystics where they’ll be greeted by the Maleva, the guild’s all-knowing seer and leader, who warns them that they bear the mark of the werewolf. Guests then board a

wagon and venture into the forest – racing to escape the werewolves before they become one themselves.

Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience – Guests of all ages can become fashionably monstrous as they don elaborate face paint and temporary tattoos at Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience. Here, monster makers have converted Dr. Pretorius’ infamous old lab into a parlor to continue the spirit of his demented experiments, and skilled artisans use their talents to transform guests’ outer

appearances so they can showcase their fandom for the Universal Monsters.

Meet the Monsters – There’s always someone…or something…looming in the shadows of Dark Universe – including Monsters who are eager to meet and greet everyone from kids to adults, including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s Monster and the alluring Bride of Frankenstein. Guests will also encounter other unusual inhabitants roaming the eerie village, including Victoria Frankenstein’s

servant, Ygor, The Invisible Man, an eccentric monster hunter, and a talented musician who regales guests with songs and tales of the classic Universal Monsters stories.

Dark Universe restaurants

Concept rendering of Dae Stakehaus restaurant in Dark Universe at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)

But don’t forget about the food. Here are some of the themed restaurants located within Dark Universe:

Das Stakehaus – Darkmoor’s most ominous restaurant, this establishment is a dining hall run by vampire “familiars” who size up unsuspecting patrons to be part of the vampires’ feast. Surrounded by artwork and artifacts detailing the history of the village’s creatures of the night, guests can enjoy a menu of kebabs, burgers, sandwiches and more.

The Burning Blade Tavern – Despite the blades of the windmill still smoldering and flaming periodically, Darkmoor’s monster hunters have transformed this old fiery mill into their favorite hangout. While enjoying a menu of burgers, wings, bratwurst, pretzels and specialty beverages, guests will hear stories of the infamous “Hounds” – boastful hunters from beyond Darkmoor – all while surrounded by an impressive display of the monster heads they consider their “trophies.”

De Lacey’s Cottage – Near Frankenstein Manor sits De Lacey’s Cottage food stand, where the original Frankenstein’s Monster once received sustenance and friendship. Here, guests can find a variety of snacks and cool treats like cinnamon bread, ice cream, twisted taters and more.

Guests can take home a piece of the immortal world of Dark Universe with commemorative merchandise and mementos from retail locations like Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities.

Set to open in 2025, Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park alongside Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the water-themed Volcano Bay.

The themed lands inside Epic Universe are How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World and Dark Universe. Four have been fully unveiled so far, with Ministry of Magic still shrouded in secrecy.

See more of Dark Universe below. Epic Universe will open in 2025.

Concept rendering of Dark Universe at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)

Concept rendering of Darkmoor Village entrance in Dark Universe at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)

Concept rendering of The Frankenstein Experiment attraction in Dark Universe at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)

Concept rendering of Curse of the Werewolf attraction in Dark Universe at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Concept rendering of Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience in Dark Universe at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando Resort)