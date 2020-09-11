‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Delayed From October to Christmas Day

The theatrical release of “Wonder Woman 1984” is being pushed back by Warner Bros. from a fall release to Christmas 2020.

The superhero sequel starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins was originally meant to open on Oct. 2 after being pushed back from a summer release due to the coronavirus. Warner Bros.’ next release with Legendary, “Dune,” will still open on Dec. 18.

“Patty Jenkins is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement Friday.

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you,” Jenkins said in a statement.

The move for “Wonder Woman 1984” also follows the theatrical release of “Tenet” over Labor Day weekend, which brought in just $20.2 million domestically for Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster from just over 2,800 screens, excluding some of the major markets in Los Angeles and New York. The film did however perform better internationally where more theaters are open, raking in an additional $132.1 million.

Gadot returns for the sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” which fast forwards the action from World War II to 1984, where Gadot will take on a new villain played by Kristen Wiig. Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen also star.

The original “Wonder Woman” grossed $412.5 million domestic and $821.8 million globally.