Yo-Yo Ma Plays Surprise Concert After Vaccination (Video)

World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma calmed the jittery nerves of people at a Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccination site when he surprised them with an impromptu concert after he received his second dose.

While waiting 15 minutes in observation at the Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield after his second shot, Ma said he “wanted to give something back,” Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative told The Berkshire Eagle.

Planting himself in a socially-distanced chair in the observation area, a masked Ma played his cello, much to the delight of his small but grateful audience. The college shared some of the mini-concert that included “Ave Maria” and Bach’s Prelude in G Major on its Facebook page and Instagram account.

One year ago to the day, he posted a tweet about his project #SongsOfComfort in hopes of relaxing and reassuring an anxious public in lockdown.