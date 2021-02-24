The upcoming seventh and final season of Darren Star’s series “Younger” will stream on Paramount+ ahead of its broadcast run on TV Land — where the Sutton Foster-led comedy has been playing since its 2015 premiere.

In a sneak peek preview, series creator Star and Foster teased “one last roller coaster” in the final 12 episodes of the series, which follows Foster as a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job.

The first six seasons of the show — which also stars Miriam Shor, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann — are currently available to stream on the service.

Also Read: 'Halo' TV Series Moves to Paramount+ From Showtime

“With ‘Younger,’ Darren Star has done it once again, creating a generational defining series that has captured millions of fans who are craving more and we are excited to pay that off with the final season on Paramount+,” MTV Entertainment Group President said Chris McCarthy said in a statement.

Darren star created, executive produced and wrote “Younger,” with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production and the series is also produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

Recently, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group announced an expansive overall production and development deal with Star, which will encompass the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix series “Emily in Paris” starring Lily Collins.

Watch the teaser, introduced by Star and Foster, above.