YouTube’s Revenue Soars 84% to $7 Billion in Q2

YouTube's big run during the COVID-19 pandemic continued during the second quarter, with Google reporting on Tuesday the internet video giant brought in $7 billion in revenue during Q2.

The $7 billion in sales set a new quarterly record for YouTube and was an 84% increase from the same time last year, when YouTube brought in about $3.8 billion. Wall Street analysts were looking for YouTube's Q2 sales to hit $6.4 billion.

YouTube's big second quarter nearly matched the $7.34 billion Netflix reported in Q2 revenue last week.

