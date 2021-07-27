We've Got Hollywood Covered
YouTube’s Revenue Soars 84% to $7 Billion in Q2

The Google-owned video giant is now neck-and-neck with Netflix's quarterly revenue

| July 27, 2021 @ 1:28 PM

YouTube's big run during the COVID-19 pandemic continued during the second quarter, with Google reporting on Tuesday the internet video giant brought in $7 billion in revenue during Q2.

The $7 billion in sales set a new quarterly record for YouTube and was an 84% increase from the same time last year, when YouTube brought in about $3.8 billion. Wall Street analysts were looking for YouTube's Q2 sales to hit $6.4 billion.

YouTube's big second quarter nearly matched the $7.34 billion Netflix reported in Q2 revenue last week.

